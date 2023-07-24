For Santos Rodriguez, the 12-year-old boy shot by a Dallas cop 50 years ago, a march to remember

Dallas residents turned out Sunday evening to march in support of Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer 50 years ago.

The march started and ended in Pike Park near downtown Dallas.

"Santos Rodriguez was a 12-year-old boy that was rousted from his bed at 2 in the morning, handcuffed, thrown into a squad car, driven a few blocks from his house...very close to where we are standing," said Hadi Jawad, a community leader who’s helped organized events marking Rodriguez' death. "And in a game of Russian roulette, an officer seeking to get a confession out of him ... murdered him."

Jawad said there are still deep wounds to the Latino community that lived in the area then known as Little Mexico.

"We have come a long way," he said. "But Dallas still has a long, long way to go."

Sunday's commemoration included the march, a religious ceremony and performances by ceremonial dancers. Joaquin Zihuatanejo, Dallas' poet laureate, prepared a special poem for the occasion. Community leaders and activists shared their thoughts about the legacy of the shooting.

Educator and activist Jose Villarreal said his feelings on Sunday included sadness "and a feeling of anger, because we know that if we don't get out in the street and protest, these killings of innocent, unarmed men will continue."

The parade is one of several events planned this week to remember Santos Rodriguez

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Ehan Martinez helps his daughter Nathalia, 10, with the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company, put on a bracelet shortly before a march and memorial service for Santos Rodriguez, fifty years after he was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A statue honoring Santos Rodriguez in Pike Park near downtown Dallas. The sculpture was unveiled in February 2022.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Flowers and a candle are left at a statue honoring Santos Rodriguez on Sunday in Pike Park, not long before a march to honor the 12-year-old boy killed by a Dallas police officer 50 years ago.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Signs and flags adorn the fence in Pike Park as marchers prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Participants march for Santos Rodriguez 50th Anniversary Commemoration Sunday, July 23, 2023, Pike Park near downtown Dallas. Rodriguez was a 12-year-old Mexican American boy who was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Members of the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company line up for the march for Santos Rodriguez 50th Anniversary Commemoration Sunday, July 23, 2023, Pike Park near downtown Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Educator and activist Jose Villarreal holds a flag while marching for Santos Rodriguez at a march and commemoration Sunday. “We will continue to resist until we create a better county for all human kind,” he said before the march.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A member of the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company lined up for Sunday's march honoring Santos Rodriguez.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Members of the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company lead the marchers down Harry Hines Blvd. for Santos Rodriguez 50th Anniversary Commemoration Sunday, July 23, 2023, Pike Park near downtown Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Sunday's march honoring Santos Rodriguez included performances by the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company.

