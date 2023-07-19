A Dallas police officer killed 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez 50 years ago — but he is remembered

Nearly 50 years ago, a 12-year-old Mexican American boy was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer. But not everyone who grew up in Dallas knows this history.

A group of community leaders wants to change that. Over the next few days, several events are planned to mark the 50th anniversary of that tragic day. Santos Rodriguez was murdered by Officer Darrell Cain on July 24,1973 while sitting in the front seat of a police car as his older brother, David, sat in the back.

The events include several screenings of the documentary “Santos Vive,” historical and legal panel discussions, a march and a memorial at Pike Park, where a statue honoring Santos is located.

“We are really satisfied that at the 50th anniversary of this epic tragedy in the history of Dallas, that the city, City Council, especially City Councilman Jesse Moreno, who was very instrumental in helping us bring this story in a way that is memorable, dignified and honors the memory and legacy of Santos Rodriguez,” said Hadi Jahwad, who’s been involved in the planning.

Jahwad said this is an opportunity for residents to come together.

Filmmaker and Dallas native Byron Hunter will show his documentary “Santos Vive,” which delves into what happened on July 24,1973. Hunter said it also explores the history of Dallas’ Mexican community and its relationship with law enforcement.

“My hope for the film is that people will watch it and not wait till it gets to this part of Santos’ story,” Hunter said. “I want them to look and see when a train is rolling through the train tracks in Little Mexico, which was actually called La Colonia, in 1883 — that’s where we start.”

Hunter said it’s important for people to understand the larger context of racial inequality and how black and brown people were treated by people in power.

Below are some of the events schedule for the Santos Rodriguez 50th Anniversary Commemoration. To stay up to date on all of the events, visit the Santos Vive Facebook page.

Friday, July 21: "Santos Vive" screening, 7-9 p.m., Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak Street, Dallas

Saturday, July 22: "Santos Vive" screening, 7-9 p.m., Greenhill School, 4141 Spring Valley Rd., Addison

Sunday, July 23: "Santos Vive" screening, 2 p.m. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

March for Santos, 5-6 p.m. Memorial for Santos, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Pike Park, 2807 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas

Monday, July 24: "Santos Rodriguez Proclamation" press conference, Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

Tuesday, July 25: Historical panel discussion, From the Playgrounds to the Newsreels: Mexican Americans Remember Dallas, Latino Cultural Center

Legal panel discussion: Quest for Justice: From Santos Rodriguez to Jordan Edwards, Latino Cultural Center

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

