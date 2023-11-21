Toys R Us makes a comeback at DFW Airport

It’s a kid’s world at DFW’s Terminal A now that the new Toys R Us is open for business.

With the winter holidays just around the corner, the familiar toy store chain is making a comeback at DFW Airport. The airport announced the official opening on Monday.

The store is operated in partnership with Duty Free Americas, a company specializing in travel retail and gifts.

“The Toys“R”Us brand is growing fast and we are focused on bringing this iconic toy brand to consumers everywhere, whether you're visiting one of our stores at Macy's, at our flagships or in an airport,” said Yehuda Shmidman, CEO of Toys R Us parent company WHP Global.

The store includes a curated collection of toys, games and collectibles for purchase. It also has demo tables for hands-on play and a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture that greets visitors at the entrance.

DFW officials said in a press release that they’re proud to be the first to bring the reimagined store to a U.S. airport.

“A key focus of ours is to ensure our customers can enjoy their time while at DFW Airport, and the addition of Toys“R”Us will add to our growing portfolio of exceptional experiences,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s executive vice president for revenue management and customer experience.

The airport plans to hold an official grand opening celebration sometime in January.

"We are delighted to unveil the first-ever Toys“R”Us airport store in the Americas ahead of the holiday season," said Jerome Falic, CEO of Duty Free Americas. "Beloved by millions of families worldwide, Duty Free Americas will continue to play an integral role in the expansion of Toys"R"Us travel retail stores in the region.”

