Collin County sheriff hopes high turnover in highway patrol unit will turn around

Most of Collin County’s highway patrol officers left the sheriff’s office last year — but Sheriff Jim Skinner says he expects that to improve with a new pay increase.

The highway patrol unit at the Sheriff’s Office had a turnover rate of about 86% in 2022 according to a report from Collin County Human Resources. There was also a turnover rate of more than 25% at the detention center.

Skinner said hiring and retention has been a challenge for law enforcement across the country. He also said he’s encouraged by the county’s budget for the new fiscal year that was approved by the Collin County commissioners last month. The budget included a 4% pay increase for county employees.

Commissioner Susan Fletcher and other commissioners advocated for the pay increase. Fletcher said the average employee in Collin County serves 565 citizens, which is more citizens per staffer than other large Texas counties.

“Since only a month ago when this happened, we've seen a significant amount of applications coming in,” Skinner said.

The projected 2023 turnover rate for detention and other parts of sheriff’s office is lower than the 2022 rate — but highway patrol’s projected rate for 2023 is about 133%.

Joshua Murray, a Collin County resident, said during Monday’s Commissioners’ Court meeting that the county needs to take responsibility for recruiting and retaining staff in its departments.

“You’re going to construct new buildings that require more people, and you don't have the ability to recruit, retain and train new employees,” Murray said.

The county has a bond election scheduled for Nov. 7. The four propositions, totaling about $683 million, include funding to expand the county’s jail, courthouse, juvenile detention facilities and animal shelter.

Murray requested the county put staffing on the agenda for a discussion. But Commissioner Darrell Hale said the commissioners court discusses staffing and retention with county departments during budget hearings.

“It’s not our plan to dictate to our fellow elected officials how they operate their staffs,” Hale said.

The county’s overall turnover rate in 2022 was about 18%.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For Americacorps member for KERA News.

