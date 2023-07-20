Tarrant County issues disaster declaration for threat of wildfires in unincorporated areas

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare issued a disaster declaration Thursday in response to the "imminent threat" of wildfires in the county's unincorporated areas.

All outdoor burning is prohibited and no authorized controlled burning will be allowed without the approval of the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office.

"Tarrant County has been experiencing several days of extreme high temperature, low humidity and gusty winds creating the need to take extraordinary measures to protect the lives and properties of the residents of the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County," Fire Marshal Randy Renois said in a press release.

For information on outdoor Cooking and welding guidelines, visit the Tarrant County website.

