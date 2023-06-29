Large blaze spreads west of Fort Worth as heatwave increases risk of wildfires

A large wildfire continued to spread about an hour west of Fort Worth Thursday as firefighters warned of an increased risk ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

The Storage fire just south of Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County began Wednesday afternoon, according the Texas A&M Forest Service, which responds to wildfires across the state.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire burned about 600 acres and was 40% contained, according to the service.

"It is experiencing some pretty active fire behavior today so as we work through the day, you know that number of acres may change," said Adam Turner with the forest service.

Turner said that about 10 homes may be threatened by the fire but the forest service has not made a call for voluntary evacuations.

"We've had no injuries, no structure or vehicle loss," Turner said. "The only property damage so far has been some burned grass and maybe a couple of broken fences."

The Storage fire was one of about four fires that started on Wednesday as the ongoing heatwave increases the risk of wildfires across the state.

Courtesy / Texas A&M Forest Service Firefighters face a wildfire in near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto county on June 29, 2023.

At least 59 counties in Texas have a burn ban in effect, the service said. It also noted that the risk of wildfires is expected increase throughout the state including in the Cross Timbers, Central Texas and Western Pineywoods regions this week as a result of triple-digit temperatures and drier air.

Palo Pinto County is currently under high fire danger risk for the next couple of days. While the fire has not crossed any major roads, Turner said travelers should be aware of the plume of smoke near Possum Kingdom Lake, which is a popular destination spot for the holiday weekend.

He noted that 90% of fires are started by humans.

"This can be caused by fireworks, by tires blowing out on the highway, by chains being dragged on trailers or vehicles," Turner said. "All of these can start fires and whenever the fires start, we're going to require resources, the more resources that are required, it's taking away from other fires and with less resources, it's more likely the fires will grow to a larger size like this."

The cause of the Storage fire is under investigation but it is believed to have been human caused.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org