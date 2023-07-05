© 2023 KERA News
Fort Worth arson investigator, officer shoot and kill 2 men following 'altercation'

KERA | By Sam Baker
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
A Fort Worth Police Department vehicle sits parked.
Cristian ArguetaSoto
/
Fort Worth Report
A Fort Worth Police Department vehicle sits parked.

A Fort Worth police officer and arson investigator shot and killed two armed men after "an altercation" early Wednesday morning, police said.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the shooting occurred amid an illegal firework investigation near 32nd Street and Ross Avenue shortly after midnight when the officer and investigator confronted the men. The arson investigator is a sworn peace officer with a service weapon, he said.

After the shooting, the two officers tried to provide aid to the victims, but one of the armed men died at the scene, Noakes said. The other was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"This was a very dynamic scene that just came out of nowhere," Noakes said. "It's just another one of those calls where what may seem routine turns into something dangerous very quickly."

Another man and a woman were found on the scene with gunshot wounds, but Noakes said it was not clear if they were shot before or during the altercation. The man and woman were treated at a local hospital.

Both officers are now on administrative leave.

Sam Baker
Sam Baker is KERA's senior editor and local host for Morning Edition. The native of Beaumont, Texas, also edits and produces radio commentaries and Vital Signs, a series that's part of the station's Breakthroughs initiative. He also was the longtime host of KERA 13’s Emmy Award-winning public affairs program On the Record. He also won an Emmy in 2008 for KERA’s Sharing the Power: A Voter’s Voice Special, and has earned honors from the Associated Press and the Public Radio News Directors Inc.
See stories by Sam Baker