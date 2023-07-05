Fort Worth arson investigator, officer shoot and kill 2 men following 'altercation'

A Fort Worth police officer and arson investigator shot and killed two armed men after "an altercation" early Wednesday morning, police said.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the shooting occurred amid an illegal firework investigation near 32nd Street and Ross Avenue shortly after midnight when the officer and investigator confronted the men. The arson investigator is a sworn peace officer with a service weapon, he said.

After the shooting, the two officers tried to provide aid to the victims, but one of the armed men died at the scene, Noakes said. The other was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"This was a very dynamic scene that just came out of nowhere," Noakes said. "It's just another one of those calls where what may seem routine turns into something dangerous very quickly."

Another man and a woman were found on the scene with gunshot wounds, but Noakes said it was not clear if they were shot before or during the altercation. The man and woman were treated at a local hospital.

Both officers are now on administrative leave.