Denton's Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety survey allows residents to influence City planning

Denton residents have a chance to influence the future of the city’s pedestrian and cycling network.

As part of a Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Audit, the city is conducting a survey to get public input on the safety and accessibility of Denton’s sidewalks and bike lanes.

Roughly 470 people have already shared their experiences, concerns and suggestions , which city auditor Madison Rorschach says is a huge response.

“We're hoping that this can help build some momentum so that we can get council thinking about it in the future and kind of get a long-term plan to try to improve some of the issues that the community is experiencing,” they said.

The survey takes about 3 or 4 minutes and asks respondents how easily they can navigate their neighborhood, district and the city as a whole without a vehicle. The last page of the survey has free response sections and the option to express interest in forming a focus group.

While the focus group is still only a possibility, Rorschach says they are working with the city manager’s office to see what would be most beneficial.

“Because we've gotten so much response with the survey we are trying to see if there's ways to kind of continue the conversation with some of the city management and city staff that would be more directly involved with that kind of planning,” Rorschach said.

In addition to the survey, the audit is looking at how bicycle lanes and sidewalks are being maintained and what construction plans there are for new ones.

The audit is also checking that the city’s intersections are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have walk times that are long enough for everyone to comfortably get across. Findings are set to be released in late September.

The city says responses from the survey and audit findings will be incorporated into planning and decision making.