Neighborhood advocates demand action from Plano council after shooting outside short-term rental

The Texas Neighborhood Coalition’s Plano Chapter, an advocacy group that speaks out against short-term rentals, sent KERA footage of the shooting from a neighbor’s Ring camera. The group said a bullet went through the window of child’s playroom in a neighbor’s home.

Coalition members said they plan to speak during public comments at the Monday Plano City Council meeting.

Plano police the shooting occurred outside the short-term rental, where a party was held. No one was injured but two arrests were made. Police said the investigation is ongoing and it’s unknown if those suspects were involved.

James Horton was arrested at the scene for evading arrest and for possession of marijuana. Collin County jail records show that Horton, 24, was released on Monday. A woman identified as Trinity Banks was also arrested for interfering with the public duties of a peace officer. Police say Banks also allegedly damaged a patrol car. Collin County jail records show Banks was also released Monday.

The coalition said the property was listed on Airbnb but has been removed from the rental site. Airbnb said in an email to KERA that there wasn’t a reservation at that address over the weekend. The short-term rental company said there were reservation attempts made on their website that were blocked by the company’s screening technologies that are designed to prevent parties.

Luis Briones from Airbnb said in a previous interview with KERA that Airbnb has a strict policy against parties. Briones, a public policy manager for the travel rental site, said they have technology in place to stop parties before they occur.

“When incidents do occur, we work with local stakeholders,” Briones said.

Sunday’s incident is about three miles from the short-term rental where Plano police made arrests related to sex-trafficking in September. Police said they don’t believe the two incidents are related.

Airbnb confirmed in September that incident wasn’t at an Airbnb.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

