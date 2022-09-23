Police investigation leads to arrests in sex-trafficking ring found at short-term rental in Plano

The police said they've been investigating a sex-trafficking ring in North Dallas since July.

The Dallas Special Investigations Unit and the Plano Police Department executed a search warrant at a short-term rental on Las Palmas Lane in Plano.

The police arrested 41-year-old Brandy Cliff for aggravated promotion of prostitution in the first degree and 22-year-old Madison Hatcher on a Hays County assault warrant.

Police say the investigation of the sex-trafficking ring is ongoing.

