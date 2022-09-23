© 2022 KERA News
Police investigation leads to arrests in sex-trafficking ring found at short-term rental in Plano

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
dallas_police.jpg
Stephen Witherden
/
flickr
The Dallas Special Investigations Unit and the Plano Police Department executed a search warrant at a short-term rental in Plano.

The Dallas Police Department arrested two people involved in a sex-trafficking ring in Plano on Friday.

The police said they've been investigating a sex-trafficking ring in North Dallas since July.

The Dallas Special Investigations Unit and the Plano Police Department executed a search warrant at a short-term rental on Las Palmas Lane in Plano.

The police arrested 41-year-old Brandy Cliff for aggravated promotion of prostitution in the first degree and 22-year-old Madison Hatcher on a Hays County assault warrant.

Police say the investigation of the sex-trafficking ring is ongoing.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

News KERA NewsPlanoDallas Police Departmentsex trafficking
Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
