Plano police arrest woman in viral racist video

Esmerelda Upton is charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threats after confronting the women outside of a Sixty Vines restaurant Wednesday evening. Police are investigating the attack as a hate crime, according to a press release shared on Thursday.

Rani Banerjee, one of the women who reported the attack, recorded the incident and posted it to her Facebook page. In the video, Upton hit multiple women and made several racist statements.

“We don’t want you here,” Upton is seen in the video telling the other women. “If things are so great in your country, then stay there.”

Banerjee wrote in her Facebook post that she has lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 29 years. She wrote she could not comment because of the ongoing police investigation.

“Never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life,” she wrote.

Upton is being held under a $10,000 bond. Police said additional charges could be filed later.

Plano is almost 22% Asian according to U.S. census data.