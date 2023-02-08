Frisco frets over Universal theme park: Will it snarl traffic? Attract crime? Attract a casino?

Those concerns led the Frisco city council and planning and zoning committee to postpone their vote on the theme park’s permit Tuesday night.

Shanda Evans lives in Frisco about five minutes from the proposed site for the theme park, which is aimed at children aged nine and under. Evans said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that she doesn’t want Frisco to become a tourist destination like California with crime and traffic problems.

“Universal step one. What’s step two?” she said. “What else are we going to have come here?”

Evans said she went to the meet and greet session with Universal Parks & Resorts, where she met a representative from a casino. She said she worries a casino could be what comes next after the children’s theme park.

Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney said he hasn’t been approached by any casino representatives.

Jesse Washington said he also lives close to where the Universal theme park would be located. Washington said he and most of his neighbors are against bringing the theme park to Frisco.

“It doesn’t really seem to benefit any of the people that live in the city,” Washington said. “The only people I’ve talked to that are excited about it don’t live here.”

Washington said the only benefit of the theme park would be the increased sales tax revenue. That’s something Tony Felker said would help lower property taxes. He’s the CEO and president of the Frisco of Chamber of Commerce.

Felker said the chamber is supportive of the theme park. He said it will boost local businesses and other tourist attractions in the area.

“It's going to continue to feed upon itself here,” he said. “And it's not just one venue type deal, but it'll help the entire community.”

But not everyone in Frisco agrees with that sentiment. The city council and planning and zoning committee rescheduled their vote on the permit for Feb. 21. There will also be another public hearing.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

