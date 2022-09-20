HEB opens its first Dallas area grocery store in Frisco Wednesday

It’s official: the Dallas area has its first HEB.

The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville will open its Frisco shop Wednesday morning.

Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico.

But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio and Austin, the iconic Texas chain has somehow avoided the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Frisco’s 111,000-square-foot facility will be the company’s first flagship store in the region.

Initial news of the Frisco location — and another store set to open this year in Plano — led to a general freak-out on social media.

In addition to typical grocery food items, Frisco’s store also features products more routinely seen in its Central Market outlets along with a pharmacy.