HEB opens its first Dallas area grocery store in Frisco Wednesday

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published September 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Frisco.jpg large single story building
HEB
Frisco's HEB

Until now, its stores were largely in South and Central Texas, and Mexico. The giant Frisco operation will be 111,000 square feet.

It’s official: the Dallas area has its first HEB.

The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville will open its Frisco shop Wednesday morning.

Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico.

But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio and Austin, the iconic Texas chain has somehow avoided the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Frisco’s 111,000-square-foot facility will be the company’s first flagship store in the region.

Initial news of the Frisco location — and another store set to open this year in Plano — led to a general freak-out on social media.

In addition to typical grocery food items, Frisco’s store also features products more routinely seen in its Central Market outlets along with a pharmacy.

Got a tip? Email Reporter Bill Zeeble at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on Twitter @bzeeble.

Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
