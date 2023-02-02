School and business cancellations and closings in North Texas for Friday, Feb. 3

Icy winter weather continues to pummel North Texas. Schools and businesses stay closed for Friday. Here's the list so far. We will continue to update.

Schools and Businesses

A&M College of Dentistry

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday

A.W. Brown Leadership Academy

Closed - Friday - Closed - Saturday School

Academy of Dallas

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Aledo ISD

Closed Friday



All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth

Closed - Friday



American Care Academy 10th Street

Opening at 9:00 AM Friday



American Care Academy-Pleasant Grove

Opening at 9:00 AM Friday



Argyle ISD

Closed Friday



Arlington ISD

Closed Friday



Azle Christian Schools

Closed Friday



Azle ISDClosed Friday



Birdville ISD

Closed - Friday



Bland ISD

Closed Friday



Building Blocks CDC - Alsbury

Closed Friday



Building Blocks CDC - Expedition

Closed Friday



Building Blocks CDC - Old Hwy 1187

Closed Friday



Burleson ISD

Closed Friday



Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD

Opening at 12:00 PM Friday - Buses delayed 2 hours



Castleberry ISD

Closed Friday - All Activities Canceled



Celeste ISD

Closed - Friday



Cityscape Schools

Opening 2 Hrs late - Friday



Collin Central Appraisal District

Opening at 10:00 AM- Friday



Commerce ISD

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Crowley ISD

Closed Friday



Dallas Central Appraisal District

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Dallas First Presbyterian Day School

Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later



Dallas ISD

Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later



DBU Main Campus

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



Denton Classical Academy

Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday



Denton ISD

Delayed 2 hours on Friday



Destined for Greatness Christian Academy

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Dublin ISD

Closed Friday



Duncanville ISD

Closed Friday



Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

Closed - Friday



Everman ISD

Closed - Friday



Farmersville ISD

Closed - Friday



FBC CDC- Denton

Delayed 2 hours on Friday



Fellowship Christian Academy OCBF

Closed - Friday - Virtual Classes



First Methodist School - Duncanville

Closed Friday



Flower Mound Montessori School

Opening 2 hours late Friday



Flower Mound UMC CDC

Opening 2 hours late Friday



Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

Closed- Friday



Fort Worth Country Day

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



Fort Worth ISD

Closed Friday



Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning

Closed - Friday



Founders Classical Academy of Carrollton

Delayed 2 hours on Friday



Glen Rose ISD

Closed Friday



Good Shepherd Episcopal

Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday

Gordon ISD

Closed - Friday



Grand Prairie ISD

Closed - Friday



Greenville Christian School

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours



Head Start of Greater Dallas

Opening at 9:00 AM - Friday



High Meadows Academy

Opening 2 hours late Friday



High Point Academy

Closed Friday



Holy Family Catholic School

Closed Friday



Holy Trinity Catholic School Grapevine

Closed Friday



Imagination Station Childcare Center

Opening at 2:00 PM- Friday - After-School Pickup Only



Jacksboro ISD

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday - Buses will run 2 hours late



Jean Massieu Academy

Closed Friday



John Paul II High School

E-Learning Friday - After-school activities resume



Joshua ISD

Closed - Friday



Keller ISD

Closed Friday



Kennedale ISD

Closed - Friday



Kopperl ISD

Opening at 10:30 AM Friday - Buses will run 3 hours late



Krum ISD

2 Hour start delay Friday



Lake Dallas ISD

2-hour delayed start on Friday - Buses on 2-hour delay



Lamb of God Preschool

Opening 2 hours late Friday



Leonard ISD

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late



Lewisville ISD

Opening 2 hours late Friday



Life School District

Closed Friday - Varsity Games Continue Friday



Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



Lucas Christian Academy

Opening at 10:00 AM-Friday



Lumin Education - East Dallas

Opening at 10:00 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours



Lumin Education - Lindsley Park

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours



Mansfield ISD

Closed - Friday



Midlothian ISD

Closed - Friday



Millsap ISD

Closed - Friday



Montessori School of Fort Worth

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



Mustang Special Utility District

Opening at 11:00 am Friday



N Central Texas College Corinth

Closed Friday



Nova Academy

Closed Friday



Oak Crest Private School

Opening at 10:30 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours



The Oakridge School

Closed - Friday



Parish Episcopal Schoo

lOpening at 9:00 AM Friday



Park Row Christian Academy

Closed Friday



Peaster ISD

Closed -Friday



Per Scholas

Closed - Friday



Pilot Point ISD

Closed Friday



Poolville ISD

Closed - Friday



Prestonwood Christian Acad North Campus

Closed - Friday - After school activities will occur unless tempera



Prestonwood Christian Academy - Plano

Closed - Friday - Friday's after school & evening activities will occur unless tempera



PTAA - Greenville

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Red Oak ISD

Closed - Friday



Rockwall County Government Offices

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Santo ISD

Closed Friday



Simply Smarts Learning Center

Closed Friday



SMU

Opening at 6:00 AM Friday



Southwest Christian School

Opening 2 Hrs late Friday



Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminar

Closed Friday - Virtual classes only



Span Transit

Opening at 12pm Friday



Spring Creek Academy

Closed - Friday



The St. Anthony School

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



St. Mark's School of Texas

Open Friday



St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth

Opening at 9:15 AM - Friday



St. Paul's Preparatory Academy

Closed Friday



Sunnyvale ISD

Two Hour Delay Friday



Tarrant County College

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



TCU

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Texas Elementary School of the Arts

Closed- Friday



Texas Wesleyan University Campus

Closed Friday - Virtual instruction & remote operations



Texas Woman's University

Closed Friday



Texas Woman's-Dallas

Closed Friday



The Winston School

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



Tioga ISD

Closed-Friday



Treetops International School

Closed Friday



Trinity Leadership

Closed - Friday



Trinity Valley School

Closed Friday



University of North Texas

Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday



University of North Texas at Dallas

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



UNT Dallas College of Law

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday



UT at Arlington

Opening at 8:00 AM Friday



Weatherford Christian School

Closed - Friday



Weatherford College

Opening at 1:00 PM - Friday



Weatherford ISD

Closed - Friday



Wesley Prep

8:30 am start - Friday - Car Pool begins at 8:AM



West Dallas Community School

Closed - Friday

White Settlement ISD

Closed Friday



Winfree Academy Charter Schools

Closed Friday



Wortham Public Schools

Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late

