School and business cancellations and closings in North Texas for Friday, Feb. 3
Icy winter weather continues to pummel North Texas. Schools and businesses stay closed for Friday. Here's the list so far. We will continue to update.
Schools and Businesses
A&M College of Dentistry
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
A.W. Brown Leadership Academy
Closed - Friday - Closed - Saturday School
Academy of Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Aledo ISD
Closed Friday
All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth
Closed - Friday
American Care Academy 10th Street
Opening at 9:00 AM Friday
American Care Academy-Pleasant Grove
Opening at 9:00 AM Friday
Argyle ISD
Closed Friday
Arlington ISD
Closed Friday
Azle Christian Schools
Closed Friday
Azle ISDClosed Friday
Birdville ISD
Closed - Friday
Bland ISD
Closed Friday
Building Blocks CDC - Alsbury
Closed Friday
Building Blocks CDC - Expedition
Closed Friday
Building Blocks CDC - Old Hwy 1187
Closed Friday
Burleson ISD
Closed Friday
Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD
Opening at 12:00 PM Friday - Buses delayed 2 hours
Castleberry ISD
Closed Friday - All Activities Canceled
Celeste ISD
Closed - Friday
Cityscape Schools
Opening 2 Hrs late - Friday
Collin Central Appraisal District
Opening at 10:00 AM- Friday
Commerce ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Crowley ISD
Closed Friday
Dallas Central Appraisal District
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Dallas First Presbyterian Day School
Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later
Dallas ISD
Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later
DBU Main Campus
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
Denton Classical Academy
Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday
Denton ISD
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
Destined for Greatness Christian Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Dublin ISD
Closed Friday
Duncanville ISD
Closed Friday
Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD
Closed - Friday
Everman ISD
Closed - Friday
Farmersville ISD
Closed - Friday
FBC CDC- Denton
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
Fellowship Christian Academy OCBF
Closed - Friday - Virtual Classes
First Methodist School - Duncanville
Closed Friday
Flower Mound Montessori School
Opening 2 hours late Friday
Flower Mound UMC CDC
Opening 2 hours late Friday
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed- Friday
Fort Worth Country Day
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
Fort Worth ISD
Closed Friday
Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning
Closed - Friday
Founders Classical Academy of Carrollton
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
Glen Rose ISD
Closed Friday
Good Shepherd Episcopal
Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday
Gordon ISD
Closed - Friday
Grand Prairie ISD
Closed - Friday
Greenville Christian School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
Head Start of Greater Dallas
Opening at 9:00 AM - Friday
High Meadows Academy
Opening 2 hours late Friday
High Point Academy
Closed Friday
Holy Family Catholic School
Closed Friday
Holy Trinity Catholic School Grapevine
Closed Friday
Imagination Station Childcare Center
Opening at 2:00 PM- Friday - After-School Pickup Only
Jacksboro ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday - Buses will run 2 hours late
Jean Massieu Academy
Closed Friday
John Paul II High School
E-Learning Friday - After-school activities resume
Joshua ISD
Closed - Friday
Keller ISD
Closed Friday
Kennedale ISD
Closed - Friday
Kopperl ISD
Opening at 10:30 AM Friday - Buses will run 3 hours late
Krum ISD
2 Hour start delay Friday
Lake Dallas ISD
2-hour delayed start on Friday - Buses on 2-hour delay
Lamb of God Preschool
Opening 2 hours late Friday
Leonard ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late
Lewisville ISD
Opening 2 hours late Friday
Life School District
Closed Friday - Varsity Games Continue Friday
Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
Lucas Christian Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM-Friday
Lumin Education - East Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
Lumin Education - Lindsley Park
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
Mansfield ISD
Closed - Friday
Midlothian ISD
Closed - Friday
Millsap ISD
Closed - Friday
Montessori School of Fort Worth
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
Mustang Special Utility District
Opening at 11:00 am Friday
N Central Texas College Corinth
Closed Friday
Nova Academy
Closed Friday
Oak Crest Private School
Opening at 10:30 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
The Oakridge School
Closed - Friday
Parish Episcopal Schoo
lOpening at 9:00 AM Friday
Park Row Christian Academy
Closed Friday
Peaster ISD
Closed -Friday
Per Scholas
Closed - Friday
Pilot Point ISD
Closed Friday
Poolville ISD
Closed - Friday
Prestonwood Christian Acad North Campus
Closed - Friday - After school activities will occur unless tempera
Prestonwood Christian Academy - Plano
Closed - Friday - Friday's after school & evening activities will occur unless tempera
PTAA - Greenville
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Red Oak ISD
Closed - Friday
Rockwall County Government Offices
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Santo ISD
Closed Friday
Simply Smarts Learning Center
Closed Friday
SMU
Opening at 6:00 AM Friday
Southwest Christian School
Opening 2 Hrs late Friday
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminar
Closed Friday - Virtual classes only
Span Transit
Opening at 12pm Friday
Spring Creek Academy
Closed - Friday
The St. Anthony School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
St. Mark's School of Texas
Open Friday
St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth
Opening at 9:15 AM - Friday
St. Paul's Preparatory Academy
Closed Friday
Sunnyvale ISD
Two Hour Delay Friday
Tarrant County College
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
TCU
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Texas Elementary School of the Arts
Closed- Friday
Texas Wesleyan University Campus
Closed Friday - Virtual instruction & remote operations
Texas Woman's University
Closed Friday
Texas Woman's-Dallas
Closed Friday
The Winston School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
Tioga ISD
Closed-Friday
Treetops International School
Closed Friday
Trinity Leadership
Closed - Friday
Trinity Valley School
Closed Friday
University of North Texas
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
University of North Texas at Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
UNT Dallas College of Law
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
UT at Arlington
Opening at 8:00 AM Friday
Weatherford Christian School
Closed - Friday
Weatherford College
Opening at 1:00 PM - Friday
Weatherford ISD
Closed - Friday
Wesley Prep
8:30 am start - Friday - Car Pool begins at 8:AM
West Dallas Community School
Closed - Friday
White Settlement ISD
Closed Friday
Winfree Academy Charter Schools
Closed Friday
Wortham Public Schools
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late