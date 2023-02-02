© 2023 KERA News
School and business cancellations and closings in North Texas for Friday, Feb. 3

KERA
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
YY WInter storm 03.JPG
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
A person walks their dog in the snow during a winter storm Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Icy winter weather continues to pummel North Texas. Schools and businesses stay closed for Friday. Here's the list so far. We will continue to update.

Schools and Businesses

A&M College of Dentistry
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday

A.W. Brown Leadership Academy
Closed - Friday - Closed - Saturday School

Academy of Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Aledo ISD
Closed Friday
 
All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth
Closed - Friday
 
American Care Academy 10th Street
Opening at 9:00 AM Friday
 
American Care Academy-Pleasant Grove
Opening at 9:00 AM Friday
 
Argyle ISD
Closed Friday
 
Arlington ISD
Closed Friday
 
Azle Christian Schools
Closed Friday
 
Azle ISDClosed Friday
 
Birdville ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Bland ISD
Closed Friday
 
Building Blocks CDC - Alsbury
Closed Friday
 
Building Blocks CDC - Expedition
Closed Friday
 
Building Blocks CDC - Old Hwy 1187
Closed Friday
 
Burleson ISD
Closed Friday
 
Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD
Opening at 12:00 PM Friday - Buses delayed 2 hours
 
Castleberry ISD
Closed Friday - All Activities Canceled
 
Celeste ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Cityscape Schools
Opening 2 Hrs late - Friday
 
Collin Central Appraisal District
Opening at 10:00 AM- Friday
 
Commerce ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Crowley ISD
Closed Friday
 
Dallas Central Appraisal District
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Dallas First Presbyterian Day School
Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later
 
Dallas ISD
Opening 2 hours late Friday - Buses will run 2 hours later
 
DBU Main Campus
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
Denton Classical Academy
Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday
 
Denton ISD
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
 
Destined for Greatness Christian Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Dublin ISD
Closed Friday
 
Duncanville ISD
Closed Friday
 
Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Everman ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Farmersville ISD
Closed - Friday
 
FBC CDC- Denton
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
 
Fellowship Christian Academy OCBF
Closed - Friday - Virtual Classes
 
First Methodist School - Duncanville
Closed Friday
 
Flower Mound Montessori School
Opening 2 hours late Friday
 
Flower Mound UMC CDC
Opening 2 hours late Friday
 
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed- Friday
 
Fort Worth Country Day
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
Fort Worth ISD
Closed Friday
 
Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning
Closed - Friday
 
Founders Classical Academy of Carrollton
Delayed 2 hours on Friday
 
Glen Rose ISD
Closed Friday
 
Good Shepherd Episcopal
Opening at 9:30 AM - Friday

 Gordon ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Grand Prairie ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Greenville Christian School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
 
Head Start of Greater Dallas
Opening at 9:00 AM - Friday
 
High Meadows Academy
Opening 2 hours late Friday
 
High Point Academy
Closed Friday
 
Holy Family Catholic School
Closed Friday
 
Holy Trinity Catholic School Grapevine
Closed Friday
 
Imagination Station Childcare Center
Opening at 2:00 PM- Friday - After-School Pickup Only
 
Jacksboro ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday - Buses will run 2 hours late
 
Jean Massieu Academy
Closed Friday
 
John Paul II High School
E-Learning Friday - After-school activities resume
 
Joshua ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Keller ISD
Closed Friday
 
Kennedale ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Kopperl ISD
Opening at 10:30 AM Friday - Buses will run 3 hours late
 
Krum ISD
2 Hour start delay Friday
 
Lake Dallas ISD
2-hour delayed start on Friday - Buses on 2-hour delay
 
Lamb of God Preschool
Opening 2 hours late Friday
 
Leonard ISD
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late
 
Lewisville ISD
Opening 2 hours late Friday
 
Life School District
Closed Friday - Varsity Games Continue Friday
 
Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
Lucas Christian Academy
Opening at 10:00 AM-Friday
 
Lumin Education - East Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
 
Lumin Education - Lindsley Park
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
 
Mansfield ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Midlothian ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Millsap ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Montessori School of Fort Worth
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
Mustang Special Utility District
Opening at 11:00 am Friday
 
N Central Texas College Corinth
Closed Friday
 
Nova Academy
Closed Friday
 
Oak Crest Private School
Opening at 10:30 AM - Morning classes delayed 2 hours
 
The Oakridge School
Closed - Friday
 
Parish Episcopal Schoo
lOpening at 9:00 AM Friday
 
Park Row Christian Academy
Closed Friday
 
Peaster ISD
Closed -Friday
 
Per Scholas
Closed - Friday
 
Pilot Point ISD
Closed Friday
 
Poolville ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Prestonwood Christian Acad North Campus
Closed - Friday - After school activities will occur unless tempera
 
Prestonwood Christian Academy - Plano
Closed - Friday - Friday's after school & evening activities will occur unless tempera
 
PTAA - Greenville
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Red Oak ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Rockwall County Government Offices
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Santo ISD
Closed Friday
 
Simply Smarts Learning Center
Closed Friday
 
SMU
Opening at 6:00 AM Friday
 
Southwest Christian School
Opening 2 Hrs late Friday
 
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminar
Closed Friday - Virtual classes only
 
Span Transit
Opening at 12pm Friday
 
Spring Creek Academy
Closed - Friday
 
The St. Anthony School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
St. Mark's School of Texas
Open Friday
 
St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth
Opening at 9:15 AM - Friday
 
St. Paul's Preparatory Academy
Closed Friday
 
Sunnyvale ISD
Two Hour Delay Friday
 
Tarrant County College
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
TCU
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Texas Elementary School of the Arts
Closed- Friday
 
Texas Wesleyan University Campus
Closed Friday - Virtual instruction & remote operations
 
Texas Woman's University
Closed Friday
 
Texas Woman's-Dallas
Closed Friday
 
The Winston School
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
Tioga ISD
Closed-Friday
 
Treetops International School
Closed Friday
 
Trinity Leadership
Closed - Friday
 
Trinity Valley School
Closed Friday
 
University of North Texas
Opening at 10:00 AM - Friday
 
University of North Texas at Dallas
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
UNT Dallas College of Law
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday
 
UT at Arlington
Opening at 8:00 AM Friday
 
Weatherford Christian School
Closed - Friday
 
Weatherford College
Opening at 1:00 PM - Friday
 
Weatherford ISD
Closed - Friday
 
Wesley Prep
8:30 am start - Friday - Car Pool begins at 8:AM
 
West Dallas Community School
Closed - Friday

 White Settlement ISD
Closed Friday
 
Winfree Academy Charter Schools
Closed Friday
 
Wortham Public Schools
Opening at 10:00 AM Friday - Buses will run two hours late

