School and business cancellations and closings in North Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Icy winter weather continues to pummel North Texas. Schools and businesses stay closed for Wednesday. Here's the list so far. We will continue to update.

School Districts

A

A+ Charter Schools

Closed Wednesday

Advantage Academy Grand Prairie East

Closed Wednesday

Advantage Academy Grand Prairie West

Closed Wednesday

Advantage Academy North Duncanville

Closed Wednesday

Advantage Academy Waxahachie

Closed Wednesday

Alcuin School

Closed Wednesday

Aledo ISD

Closed Wednesday

All Saints' Episcopal School

Closed Wednesday

All Saints Catholic-FW

Closed Wednesday

Allen ISD

Closed Wednesday

Alvarado ISD

Closed Wednesday

Alvord ISD

Closed Wednesday

Anna ISD

Closed Wednesday

Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

Virtual Services

Argyle ISD

Closed Wednesday

Arlington Classics Academy

Closed Wednesday

Arlington ISD

Closed Wednesday

Aspiring Minds Montessori

Closed Wednesday

Athens ISD

Closed Wednesday

Aubrey ISD

Closed Wednesday

Azle ISD

Closed Wednesday

B

Benbrook Water Authority

Closed Tuesday

Birdville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Blooming Grove ISD

Closed Wednesday

Blue Ridge ISD

Closed Wednesday

Blum ISD

Closed Wednesday

Boles ISD

Closed Wednesday

Boyd ISD

Closed Wednesday

Brazos River Charter School

Closed Wednesday

Bridgeport ISD

Closed Wednesday

Brighter Horizons Academy

Closed Wednesday

Brock ISD

Closed Wednesday

Burleson ISD

Closed Wednesday

Burning Bush Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

C

CHCP-Fort Worth

Virtual Learning Only

CHCP Dallas

Virtual Learning Only

Calvary Lutheran School

Closed Wednesday

Cambridge Christian Academies

Closed

Cambridge Christian Academies

Closed Wednesday

Canton ISD

Closed

Carroll ISD

Closed Wednesday

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

Closed Wednesday

Castleberry ISD

Closed Wednesday

Cedar Hill ISD

Closed Wednesday

Celeste ISD

Closed Wednesday

Celina ISD

Closed Wednesday

Chico ISD

Closed Wednesday

Child Study Center School

Closed Wednesday

Children's University

Closed Wednesday

Christ Chapel Bible Church

All Activities Canceled

Citizens Development Center

Closed Wednesday

City of Arlington

Closed Wednesday

City of Balch Springs

Closed Wednesday

City of Cedar Hill

Closed Wednesday

City of Duncanville

Closed Wednesday

City of Keller

All Activities Canceled

Cleburne ISD

Closed Wednesday

Collin College

Closed Wednesday

Collin County Gov't Office

Offices Closed

Collinsville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Commerce ISD

Closed Wednesday

Community ISD

Closed Wednesday

Construction Education Foundation

Closed Tuesday

Coppell ISD

Closed Wednesday

Coram Deo Academy

Closed Wednesday

Corsicana ISD

Closed Wednesday

Country Club Active Learning School

Closed

Country Day School of Arlington

Closed Wednesday

Crandall ISD

Closed Wednesday

Crayola Experience

Closed

Creative Arts Center

All Activities Canceled

Creekwood Church

Closed

Criswell College

Closed Wednesday

Cross of Christ Lutheran School

Closed Wednesday

Crossroads Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Crosstimbers Academy Charter School

Closed Wednesday

Crowley ISD

Closed Wednesday

Cruise America Texas Sales Operations

Closed Tuesday

D

Dallas Arboretum

Closed Tuesday

Dallas Baptist University

Virtual Learning Only

Dallas Co. Gov't Offices & Courts

Closed Wednesday

Dallas College

Virtual Learning Only

Dallas ISD

Closed Wednesday

Dallas West Church of Christ

All Activities Canceled

DeSoto ISD

Closed Wednesday

Decatur ISD

Closed Wednesday

Denton Classical Academy

Closed Wednesday

Denton ISD

Closed Wednesday

Dublin ISD

Closed Wednesday

E

ECIA-Rowlett

Closed Wednesday

ECIA - Royse City

Closed Wednesday

ECIA-Sunnyvale

Closed Wednesday

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Closed Wednesday

Edgewood Public Schools

Closed Wednesday

Ellis County Offices

Closed Wednesday

Ennis ISD

Closed Wednesday

Episcopal School-Dallas

Closed Wednesday

Everman ISD

Closed Wednesday

F

Fairhill School Dallas

Closed Wednesday

Family Health Center on Virginia

Closed Wednesday

Farmersville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Fellowship Academy OCBF

Closed Wednesday

Fellowship Christian Academy OCBF

Closed Wednesday

Ferris Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Firewheel Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

First Baptist Kids

Closed Wednesday

Forney ISD

Closed Wednesday

Fort Worth Academy

Closed Wednesday

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

Closed Wednesday

Fort Worth ISD

Closed Wednesday

Founders Classical Academy of Carrollton

Closed Wednesday

Friendship Baptist Church of the Colony

Closed

Friendship West Baptist Church

No PM Services

Frisco Chamber of Commerce

All Activities Canceled

Frisco ISD

Closed Wednesday

G

Gainesville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Garland ISD

Closed Wednesday

Glen Rose ISD

Closed Wednesday

Goddard School Keller

Closed Wednesday

Godley ISD

Closed Wednesday

Golden Rule Charter Schools

Closed Wednesday

Good Shepherd Episcopal School

Closed Wednesday

Gordon ISD

Closed Wednesday

Grand Prairie ISD

Closed Wednesday

Grandview ISD

Closed Wednesday

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Grapevine Faith Christian School

Closed Wednesday

Great Lakes Academy

Closed Wednesday

Green Oaks School

Closed Wednesday

Greenhill School

Closed Wednesday

Greenville Christian School

Closed Wednesday

H

H-E-B ISD

Closed Wednesday

Hamilton ISD

Closed Wednesday

Handitran

Closed Tuesday

Harmony Public Schools DFW

Closed Wednesday

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Closed Tuesday

Hebron Montessori

Closed Wednesday

Heritage School of Texas

Closed Wednesday

High Point Academy

Closed Wednesday

Highland Park ISD

Closed Wednesday

Hill School of Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

Hockaday School

Closed Wednesday

Holy Family School

Closed Wednesday

Holy Trinity Catholic School Grapevine

Closed Wednesday

House of Courage Karate

Closed Tuesday

I

IDEA Tarrant County

Closed Wednesday

Imagination Station

Closed Tuesday

International Leadership of Texas Schools

Closed Wednesday

Irving ISD

Closed Wednesday

Italy ISD

Closed Wednesday

J

Jean Massieu Academy

Closed Wednesday

John Paul II High School

Virtual Learning Only

Joshua Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Joshua ISD

Closed Wednesday

Junior's Junction Learning Center

Closed Wednesday

K

KC's Childcare & Learning Center, Kids Clubhouse

Closed Wednesday

KIPP DFW

Closed Wednesday

Kaufman County Courthouse

Closed Tuesday

Keller ISD

Closed Wednesday

Kemp ISD

Closed Wednesday

Kennedale ISD

Closed Wednesday

Kerens ISD

Closed Wednesday

Kid Carriage Transportation LLC

No Transportation

Kingdom Country Academy

Closed Wednesday

Krum ISD

Closed Wednesday

Kumon Learning Center Fort Worth North

Classes Canceled

L

Lake Dallas ISD

Closed Wednesday

Lakehill Prep

Closed Wednesday

Lamplighter School

Closed Wednesday

Legacy Christian Academy Frisco

Closed Wednesday

Lewisville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Liberty Christian School

Closed Wednesday

Life School - All Campuses

Closed Wednesday

Lighthouse Christian Academy Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

Lil Images of Blessings CLC

Closed Wednesday

Lil Rascals Learning Center

Closed Wednesday

Lil Rascals Learning Center #2

Closed Wednesday

Lipan ISD

Closed Wednesday

Lone Oak ISD

Closed Wednesday

Lovejoy ISD

Closed Wednesday

M

Mabank ISD

Closed Wednesday

Mansfield ISD

Closed Wednesday

McKinney ISD

Closed Wednesday

Melissa ISD

All Activities Canceled

Closed Wednesday

Merrimac Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Mesquite ISD

Closed Wednesday

Metrocrest Services

Closed Tuesday

Metropolitan Christian Academy #3-Grand Prairie

Closed Wednesday

Metropolitan Christian Academy-Cedar Hill

Closed Wednesday

Metropolitan Christian Academy-Dallas

Closed Wednesday

Midlothian ISD

Closed Wednesday

Millsap ISD

Closed Wednesday

Mineral Wells ISD

Closed Wednesday

Montessori School of Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

Muenster ISD

Closed Wednesday

N

New Hope Christian Academy-Plano

Closed Wednesday

Newman International Academy

Closed Wednesday

Nolan Catholic High School

Closed Wednesday

North Central School of Ballet

Closed Wednesday

North Central Texas College - All Campuses

Closed Wednesday

North Central Texas College Bowie

Closed Wednesday

North Central Texas College Graham

Closed Wednesday

North Texas Performing Arts Academy

Virtual Learning Only

Northwest ISD

Closed Wednesday

O

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

Closed Wednesday

Our Savior Lutheran Church & Preschool

Closed Wednesday

Ovilla Christian School

Closed Wednesday

P

Pace and Ross Learning Center

Closed Wednesday

Palmer ISD

Closed Wednesday

Palo Pinto County

Closed Wednesday

Palo Pinto ISD

Closed Wednesday

Pantego Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Paradise ISD

Closed Wednesday

Paris ISD

Closed Wednesday

Parish Episcopal School

Closed Wednesday

Park Row Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Peaster ISD

Closed Wednesday

Pegasus School of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Closed Wednesday

Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy - Greenville

Closed Wednesday

Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy - Mesquite

Closed Wednesday

Plano ISD

Closed Wednesday

Poolville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Prestonwood Christian Academy North Campus

Closed Wednesday

Prestonwood Christian Academy Plano

Closed Wednesday

Primrose School of Castle Hills

Closed Wednesday

Princeton ISD

Closed Wednesday

Princeton Montessori

Closed Wednesday

Providence Christian

Closed Wednesday

Q

Quinlan ISD

Closed Wednesday

R

Radiant STEM Academy

Closed Wednesday

Rains ISD

Closed Wednesday

Red Oak ISD

Closed Wednesday

Richardson ISD

Closed Wednesday

Rio Vista ISD

Closed Wednesday

River Legacy Nature School

Closed Wednesday

Rocketship Public Schools Texas

Closed Wednesday

Rockwall County Government

Closed Wednesday

Rockwall ISD

Closed Wednesday

Royse City ISD

Closed Wednesday

S

SBA Disaster Assistance

Closed Wednesday

SMU

Closed Wednesday

STEAMspark Montessori Experience

Closed Wednesday

Saint Andrew Catholic School

Closed Wednesday

Sanger ISD

Closed Wednesday

Santo ISD

Closed Wednesday

Schelastic Education Center

Closed

Shelton School & Evaluation Center

Closed Wednesday

Sherman ISD

Closed Wednesday

Simply Smarts Learning Center

Closed

Southwest Christian School Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Closed Wednesday

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Virtual Learning Only

Spring Creek Academy

Closed Wednesday

Springhill Montessori

Closed Wednesday

Springtown ISD

Closed Wednesday

St. Anthony Academy

Closed Wednesday

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School Keller

Closed Wednesday

St. John's Episcopal School-Dallas

Closed Wednesday

St. Joseph Catholic School Arlington

Closed Wednesday

St. Maria Goretti School

Closed Wednesday

St. Mark's School of Texas

Closed Wednesday

St. Mark Catholic School

Virtual Learning Only

St. Paul's Preparatory Academy

Closed Wednesday

St. Paul Lutheran School

Closed Wednesday

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

Closed Wednesday

Stephenville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Stonegate Christian Academy

Closed Wednesday

Sunnyvale ISD

Closed Wednesday

T

Temple Christian Academy - Flower Mound

Closed Wednesday

Temple Christian Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

Terrell ISD

Closed Wednesday

Texas School of the Arts

Closed Wednesday

The Bishops' Storehouse-Carrollton

Closed

The Cambridge School of Dallas

Closed

The Einstein School

Virtual Learning Only

The Nest Daycare and Preschool

Closed Wednesday

The Oakridge School Arlington

Closed Wednesday

The Storehouse of Collin County

Closed Wednesday

The Winston School

Closed Wednesday

Town of Prosper

Offices Closed

Trail Lake Montessori

Closed Wednesday

Treetop School

Closed Wednesday

Trenton ISD

Closed Wednesday

Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church

Closed Wednesday

Trinity Basin Preparatory

Closed Wednesday

Trinity Leadership - Cedar Hill

Closed Wednesday

Trinity Valley School

Closed Wednesday

U

Universal Academy-Coppell

Closed Wednesday

Universal Academy-Irving

Closed Wednesday

University Baptist Church of Fort Worth

Closed Wednesday

University of North Texas

Closed

University of Texas-Arlington

Virtual Learning Only

Uplift Education - All Campuses

Closed Wednesday

V

Vandermont

Closed Wednesday

Venus ISD

Closed Wednesday

Village Tech Schools

Closed Wednesday

W

Walnut Springs ISD

Closed Wednesday

Waxahachie ISD

Closed Wednesday

Waypoint Montessori School

Closed Wednesday

Weatherford Christian School

Closed Wednesday

Weatherford ISD

Closed Wednesday

Westlake Academy

Closed Wednesday

Wheels to SPAN Transit

Closed Tuesday

Whispering Farms Montessori Academy

Closed Wednesday

White Settlement ISD

Closed Wednesday

Wills Point ISD

Closed Wednesday

Winfree Academy Charter Schools

Closed Wednesday

Colleges and Universities

Navarro College - All Campuses

Closed Wednesday

TTUHSC Dallas Campuses

Closed Tuesday

Tarleton State University Midlothian Campus

Closed

Tarleton State University Stephenville

Closed

Tarleton State University Waco Campus

Closed

Businesses

2D Sports & Fitness

All Sports Activities Canceled Wednesday

ATCO Rubber Products, Inc.

Closed Wednesday

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County

Closed Tuesday

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Closed Wednesday

Creative Arts Center

All Activities Canceled

Hill College Hill County Campus

Closed Wednesday

Hill College Johnson County Campus

Closed Wednesday

Hill College at Burleson

Closed Wednesday

Jewish Community Center of Dallas

Closed Tuesday

Jewish Community Center of Dallas Preschool

Closed Tuesday

Kaufman County Courthouse

Closed Tuesday

Meals On Wheels-Tarrant CO.

Closed Tuesday

Meals on Wheels North Central Texas

Closed Tuesday

Medical Professional Institute, LCC - Ennis

Classes Canceled

Metroport Meals on Wheels

No Meal Delivery

Minnie's Food Pantry

Closed Wednesday

NEC Corporation of America

Remington College - Dallas Campus

Virtual Learning Only

VNA Meals on Wheels

No Meal Delivery

Tarrant County government buildings

Closed Wednesday