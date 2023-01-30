School and business closings in North Texas for Monday, Jan. 30

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for North Texas in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The major school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth are open.

But hazardous conditions in some parts of the region forced a number of school closings:

Aledo ISD

Closed Monday

All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth

Closed Monday

Argyle ISD

Closed Monday

Azle Christian Schools

Closed Monday

Azle ISD

Closed Monday

Brock ISD

Closed Monday

Building Blocks CDC - Expedition

Closed Monday

Castleberry ISD

Closed Monday

CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions

Closing at 11:00 AM

Celina ISD

Closed Monday

Crossroads Christian Academy

Closed Monday

DeSoto ISD

After school activities canceled

Dublin ISD

Closed Monday

E.A. Young Academy

Closed Monday

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

Closed Monday

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

Closed Monday

Gordon ISD

Closed Monday

Granbury ISD

Closed Monday

Helping Open People's Eyes - Cleburne

Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday

Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW

Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday

High Point Academy

Closed

Jacksboro ISD

Closed Monday

Jean Massieu Academy

Afternoon classes canceled

Lake Worth ISD

Closed Monday

Legacy Classical Christian Academy

Closed Monday

Lighthouse Christian Academy-FW

Closed Monday

Lipan ISD

Closed Monday

Little Elm ISD

Closed Monday

Millsap ISD

Closed Monday

Mineral Wells ISD

Closed Monday

Mustang Special Utility District

Closing at 9 a.m.

Northwest ISD

Closed Monday

The Oakridge School

Closing at 11:30 a.m. (Buses run at 11am) - After school activities canceled

Palo Pinto County Offices

Closed Monday

Palo Pinto ISD

Closed Monday

Peaster ISD

Closed Monday

Per Scholas

Open

Pilot Point ISD

Closed

Poolville ISD

Closed Monday

Santo ISD

Closed Monday

Southwest Christian School

Closed Monday

Span Transit

Closed Monday

St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth

Closed Monday

Tarleton State University

Opening at 10 a.m.

Texas Elementary School of the Arts

Closed Monday

Texas Wesleyan University

Transitioning to virtual instruction

University of North Texas

Opening at 10 a.m.

Weatherford Christian School

Closed Monday

Weatherford College

Closed Monday

Weatherford ISD

Closed Monday

White Settlement ISD

Closed Monday