School and business closings in North Texas for Monday, Jan. 30
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for North Texas in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The major school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth are open.
But hazardous conditions in some parts of the region forced a number of school closings:
Aledo ISD
Closed Monday
All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth
Closed Monday
Argyle ISD
Closed Monday
Azle Christian Schools
Closed Monday
Azle ISD
Closed Monday
Brock ISD
Closed Monday
Building Blocks CDC - Expedition
Closed Monday
Castleberry ISD
Closed Monday
CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions
Closing at 11:00 AM
Celina ISD
Closed Monday
Crossroads Christian Academy
Closed Monday
DeSoto ISD
After school activities canceled
Dublin ISD
Closed Monday
E.A. Young Academy
Closed Monday
Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD
Closed Monday
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed Monday
Gordon ISD
Closed Monday
Granbury ISD
Closed Monday
Helping Open People's Eyes - Cleburne
Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday
Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW
Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday
High Point Academy
Closed
Jacksboro ISD
Closed Monday
Jean Massieu Academy
Afternoon classes canceled
Lake Worth ISD
Closed Monday
Legacy Classical Christian Academy
Closed Monday
Lighthouse Christian Academy-FW
Closed Monday
Lipan ISD
Closed Monday
Little Elm ISD
Closed Monday
Millsap ISD
Closed Monday
Mineral Wells ISD
Closed Monday
Mustang Special Utility District
Closing at 9 a.m.
Northwest ISD
Closed Monday
The Oakridge School
Closing at 11:30 a.m. (Buses run at 11am) - After school activities canceled
Palo Pinto County Offices
Closed Monday
Palo Pinto ISD
Closed Monday
Peaster ISD
Closed Monday
Per Scholas
Open
Pilot Point ISD
Closed
Poolville ISD
Closed Monday
Santo ISD
Closed Monday
Southwest Christian School
Closed Monday
Span Transit
Closed Monday
St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth
Closed Monday
Tarleton State University
Opening at 10 a.m.
Texas Elementary School of the Arts
Closed Monday
Texas Wesleyan University
Transitioning to virtual instruction
University of North Texas
Opening at 10 a.m.
Weatherford Christian School
Closed Monday
Weatherford College
Closed Monday
Weatherford ISD
Closed Monday
White Settlement ISD
Closed Monday