School and business closings in North Texas for Monday, Jan. 30

KERA | By Sam Baker
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST
Updated January 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST
Students enjoy a snow day from school.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for North Texas in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The major school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth are open.

But hazardous conditions in some parts of the region forced a number of school closings:

Aledo ISD
Closed Monday

All Saints' Episcopal School Fort Worth
Closed Monday

Argyle ISD
Closed Monday

Azle Christian Schools
Closed Monday

Azle ISD
Closed Monday

Brock ISD
Closed Monday

Building Blocks CDC - Expedition
Closed Monday

Castleberry ISD
Closed Monday

CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions
Closing at 11:00 AM

Celina ISD
Closed Monday

Crossroads Christian Academy
Closed Monday

DeSoto ISD
After school activities canceled

Dublin ISD
Closed Monday

E.A. Young Academy
Closed Monday

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD
Closed Monday

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts
Closed Monday

Gordon ISD
Closed Monday

Granbury ISD
Closed Monday

Helping Open People's Eyes - Cleburne
Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday

Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW
Closed Monday At Noon Through Wednesday

High Point Academy
Closed

Jacksboro ISD
Closed Monday

Jean Massieu Academy
Afternoon classes canceled

Lake Worth ISD
Closed Monday

Legacy Classical Christian Academy
Closed Monday

Lighthouse Christian Academy-FW
Closed Monday

Lipan ISD
Closed Monday

Little Elm ISD
Closed Monday

Millsap ISD
Closed Monday

Mineral Wells ISD
Closed Monday

Mustang Special Utility District
Closing at 9 a.m.

Northwest ISD
Closed Monday

The Oakridge School
Closing at 11:30 a.m. (Buses run at 11am) - After school activities canceled

Palo Pinto County Offices
Closed Monday

Palo Pinto ISD
Closed Monday

Peaster ISD
Closed Monday

Per Scholas
Open

Pilot Point ISD
Closed

Poolville ISD
Closed Monday

Santo ISD
Closed Monday

Southwest Christian School
Closed Monday

Span Transit
Closed Monday

St. Paul Lutheran School-Ft. Worth
Closed Monday

Tarleton State University
Opening at 10 a.m.

Texas Elementary School of the Arts
Closed Monday

Texas Wesleyan University
Transitioning to virtual instruction

University of North Texas
Opening at 10 a.m.

Weatherford Christian School
Closed Monday

Weatherford College
Closed Monday

Weatherford ISD
Closed Monday

White Settlement ISD
Closed Monday

