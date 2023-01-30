North Texas school and business closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Many schools and businesses in the area announced closings in anticipation of inclement weather.
School Districts
Alcuin School
Closed Tuesday
Arlington ISD
Closed Tuesday
Commerce ISD
Closed Tuesday
Cedar Hill ISD
Closed Tuesday
Dallas ISD
Closed Tuesday
Everman ISD
Closed Tuesday
Fort Worth ISD
Closed Tuesday
Garland ISD
Closed Tuesday
Grand Prairie ISD
Closed Tuesday
Irving ISD
Closed Tuesday
Keller ISD
Closed Tuesday
Mansfield ISD
Closed Tuesday
Meals on Wheels of Denton County
Closed Tuesday
Northwest ISD
Closed Tuesday
Pilot Point ISD
Closed Tuesday
Plano ISD
Closed Tuesday
Poetry Community Christian School
Closed Tuesday
Prosper ISD
Closed Tuesday
Simply Smarts Learning Center
Closed - Wednesday
Colleges and Universities
Dallas College
Closed Tuesday
DBU Campus
Closed Tuesday
TCU Campus
Closed Tuesday
Texas Wesleyan University
Closed
Texas Woman's University
Closed Tuesday
UT-Arlington
Closed Tuesday
UT-Dallas
Closed Tuesday
Businesses
Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW
Closed Tuesday & Wednesday