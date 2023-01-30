North Texas school and business closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Many schools and businesses in the area announced closings in anticipation of inclement weather.

School Districts

Alcuin School

Closed Tuesday

Arlington ISD

Closed Tuesday

Commerce ISD

Closed Tuesday

Cedar Hill ISD

Closed Tuesday

Dallas ISD

Closed Tuesday

Everman ISD

Closed Tuesday

Fort Worth ISD

Closed Tuesday

Garland ISD

Closed Tuesday

Grand Prairie ISD

Closed Tuesday

Irving ISD

Closed Tuesday

Keller ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mansfield ISD

Closed Tuesday

Meals on Wheels of Denton County

Closed Tuesday

Northwest ISD

Closed Tuesday

Pilot Point ISD

Closed Tuesday

Plano ISD

Closed Tuesday

Poetry Community Christian School

Closed Tuesday

Prosper ISD

Closed Tuesday

Simply Smarts Learning Center

Closed - Wednesday

Colleges and Universities

Dallas College

Closed Tuesday

DBU Campus

Closed Tuesday

TCU Campus

Closed Tuesday

Texas Wesleyan University

Closed

Texas Woman's University

Closed Tuesday

UT-Arlington

Closed Tuesday

UT-Dallas

Closed Tuesday

Businesses

Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW

Closed Tuesday & Wednesday