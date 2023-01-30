© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
North Texas school and business closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31

KERA
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Updated January 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H., last month. The state's public school buildings are closed to students through the end of the academic year.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H. Schools in North Texas announced its closings in light of icy weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for North Texas through Wednesday morning. Many schools and businesses in the area announced closings in anticipation of inclement weather.

School Districts

Alcuin School
Closed Tuesday

Arlington ISD
Closed Tuesday

Commerce ISD
Closed Tuesday

Cedar Hill ISD 
Closed Tuesday

Dallas ISD
Closed Tuesday

Everman ISD
Closed Tuesday

Fort Worth ISD
Closed Tuesday

Garland ISD
Closed Tuesday

Grand Prairie ISD
Closed Tuesday

Irving ISD
Closed Tuesday

Keller ISD
Closed Tuesday

Mansfield ISD
Closed Tuesday

Meals on Wheels of Denton County
Closed Tuesday

Northwest ISD
Closed Tuesday

Pilot Point ISD
Closed Tuesday

Plano ISD
Closed Tuesday

Poetry Community Christian School
Closed Tuesday

Prosper ISD
Closed Tuesday

Simply Smarts Learning Center
Closed - Wednesday

Colleges and Universities

Dallas College
Closed Tuesday

DBU Campus 
Closed Tuesday

TCU Campus
Closed Tuesday

Texas Wesleyan University
Closed

Texas Woman's University
Closed Tuesday

UT-Arlington
Closed Tuesday

UT-Dallas
Closed Tuesday

Businesses
Helping Open People's Eyes - FTW
Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

