Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness

The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.

But that number has gone up. James Thomas, the district’s community services coordinator, said there were 966 McKinney Vento students in Plano ISD last school year. So far this year, there’s already about 750 – and that number could increase.

“We’re still counting because we're still identifying families who may be McKinney Vento families,” Thomas said.

Thomas said there’s an enrollment questionnaire the district uses to identify students whose families are “living in transition” – that includes families living in their car, at a hotel, a shelter or couch surfing. The questionnaire asks things about the student’s living situation, including where students sleep and whether or not their parents or guardians own or rent where they live.

Courtney Grober is the assistant superintendent for student, family and community services for Plano ISD. He said not having stable housing can be traumatic for students.

“Especially as they get older, they know what’s going around them,” he said.

Grober said not having a sense of home can be a barrier to students’ education. He said the trauma can lead to behavioral issues, depression or withdrawal. That’s why he said it’s important the school district support these students and their families.

Plano ISD has many services available to its McKinney Vento students. Grober said the school district sends buses to some hotels in the area to pick kids up. The district also has a grant from the Texas Education Agency that pays for social workers and for after school and mentoring programs. Students and their families also have access to food, clothing, school supplies and immunizations at The Caring Place at the district’s Welcome Enrollment Center.

Miley said the goal of the district’s McKinney Vento services is to connect students’ families with resources so the students can focus on their education.

“We know that is the one thing that is going to elevate them and to help them equal the playing field for their future dreams and goals,” she said.

