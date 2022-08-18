Plano ISD Proposes $1.5 billion bond package

The bond includes four propositions that cover funding for infrastructure repairs, instructional technology, new school buses and safety and security upgrades.



Proposition A would provide funding for renovations, safety and security upgrades, infrastructure, transportation, fine arts, technology infrastructure, campus athletics, and innovation programs. It costs about $1.2 billion.

would provide funding for renovations, safety and security upgrades, infrastructure, transportation, fine arts, technology infrastructure, campus athletics, and innovation programs. It costs about $1.2 billion. Proposition B would pay for instructional technology and costs around $173 million.

would pay for instructional technology and costs around $173 million. Proposition C would fund the Plano ISD event center, which cost $130 million.

would fund the Plano ISD event center, which cost $130 million. Proposition D covers athletic stadium renovations, which would cost around $19 million.



Plano ISD school board member Lauren Tyra said the school district needs the funding from this bond in order to outperform other districts in Collin County — not just meet them at their level.

“I don’t want to be comparable,” Tyra said. “I want to be excellent.”

Johnny Hill is the district's deputy superintendent that oversees financial services. He said the proposed bond is catching up on funding for the district's needs, so future bonds should be lower.

“I do not feel like bonds going forward will be the magnitude of this one…if we’re able to successfully go through this,” Hill said.

Hill said the next bond proposal wouldn't be for another six or seven years if voters approve the bond on the ballot in November.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.