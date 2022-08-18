© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Plano ISD Proposes $1.5 billion bond package

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Plano water tower.
City of Plano
/
Facebook
A Plano ISD bond package would include money for an event center and renovations to an athletic stadium.

Plano voters will have a school bond proposal on their ballot in November that could cost almost $1.5 billion.

The bond includes four propositions that cover funding for infrastructure repairs, instructional technology, new school buses and safety and security upgrades.

  • Proposition A would provide funding for renovations, safety and security upgrades, infrastructure, transportation, fine arts, technology infrastructure, campus athletics, and innovation programs. It costs about $1.2 billion.
  • Proposition B would pay for instructional technology and costs around $173 million.
  • Proposition C would fund the Plano ISD event center, which cost $130 million.
  • Proposition D covers athletic stadium renovations, which would cost around $19 million.

Plano ISD school board member Lauren Tyra said the school district needs the funding from this bond in order to outperform other districts in Collin County — not just meet them at their level.
“I don’t want to be comparable,” Tyra said. “I want to be excellent.”

Johnny Hill is the district's deputy superintendent that oversees financial services. He said the proposed bond is catching up on funding for the district's needs, so future bonds should be lower.

“I do not feel like bonds going forward will be the magnitude of this one…if we’re able to successfully go through this,” Hill said.

Hill said the next bond proposal wouldn't be for another six or seven years if voters approve the bond on the ballot in November.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags

News Collin CountyKERA NewsPlano ISDGovernment Accountability
Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
See stories by Caroline Love
Related Content