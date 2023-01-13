North Texas celebrates life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with community events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events kick off in North Texas this week, days before the national holiday on Monday.

MLK Day is also considered a "day on" and not a "day off" meaning acts of community service and volunteering are encouraged.



Dallas

The City of Dallas will host its 41st annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events highlighting issues of equity, diversity, and opportunity.

This year's theme is "Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation."

Equity Indicators Symposium - Jan. 13

9 a.m. Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd.

MLK Scholarship & Awards Gala - Jan. 14

6 p.m. Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd.

MLK Parade - Jan. 16

10 a.m. Intersection of Holmes Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd.



Fort Worth

Hosted by the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee, the parade and rally will feature floats, classic cars and school bands.

Fort Worth MLK Day Parade - Jan. 16

11 a.m. Downtown Fort Worth - Convention Center, 1301 Commerce St.

Arlington

The City of Arlington holds one of the state's largest celebrations. This year's theme organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, is “Advancing the Dream: Moving Toward Unity, Justice and Peace.”

MLK Advancing the Dream Gala - Jan. 13

6:30 p.m. UT Arlington, 300 W. First St.

MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase - Jan. 14

11 a.m. Bowie High School, 2101 Highbank Dr.

MLK Poetry Meets Jazz - Jan. 14

7:00 p.m. UT Arlington, 300 W. First St.

MLK Day of Service Festival - Jan. 16

10 a.m. City Center Plaza.

Youth Music Extravaganza - Jan. 16

6:30 p.m. Fielder Church Metro Center, 2011 S. Fielder Rd.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite and the Mesquite NAACP highlight the legacy of MLK with a parade and a community gathering co-hosted with Mesquite ISD.

MLK Celebration - Jan. 14

10 a.m. Downtown Mesquite.



Garland

Garland's MLK events include a parade led by the city's NAACP chapter and "Lift Every Voice," the musical held at the Granville Arts Center.

34th Annual Garland Parade and March - Jan. 14

10 a.m. Intersection of Dairy Road and Garden Dr.



Lancaster

Lancaster school bands, dance teams and squads, as well as other community groups will participate in the annual parade that concludes at Lancaster High School.

MLK Day Parade - Jan. 14

11 a.m. Historic Town Square, 250 N. Dallas Ave.

