Fort Worth judge seats jury for Aaron Dean murder trial, set to begin Monday

Dean is on trial for the 2019 on-duty killing of Atatiana Jefferson, who he shot through the window of her home . Jefferson’s name is often invoked alongside the names of other Black Americans killed by white police officers in recent years, including George Floyd.

This week, Gallagher and attorneys on both sides spent long days in court, selecting a pool of 200 potential jurors.

They questioned many individually, asking about their preconceived notions about the case, the news outlets they watch, their opinions about law enforcement, and their participation in Black Lives Matter protests.

On Friday morning, Gallagher finalized the jury selection: 12 jurors and two alternates. Dean’s attorneys had asked to move the trial to another county, arguing that the well of public opinion has been poisoned against Dean. They pointed to comments from local officials like the former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price, who condemned Dean’s actions in the press.

Gallagher has not officially denied that change of venue request in court filings. In court on Thursday, he said the trial would begin Monday, Dec. 5.

There was some speculation on whether the trial would be delayed again, because Dean’s lead counsel, Jim Lane, died on Sunday, the day before jury selection was set to begin . The trial will still start Monday, but the court will work a half day so people can go to Lane’s funeral in the afternoon, Gallagher said.

