Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

A former councilmember started a petition for her recall. The petition got enough signatures and was verified. Almost 65% of voters in Denton were in favor of recalling Maguire.

The city council has to certify the vote on Maguire's recall. Her attorney, Richard Gladden, said he believes that won’t happen.

“I believe that they will not be able to get four votes to certify the results of the recall election. And as a consequence, Alison will stay in office,” Gladden said.

The Denton city council is scheduled to certify Tuesday’s election results on Nov. 18.

Mya Nicholson reports for KERA's government accountability team. She studies broadcast journalism at the University of North Texas.

