Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of The Oath Keepers extremist group

Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of The Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

KERA has reached out to the constable’s office for comment.

The Precinct 4 constable is serving his third term as constable, which ends in 2024. He was first elected in 2012. He joined the oath keepers before he took office, according to the report from the ADL.

Alex Friedfeld, an investigative researcher on extremism with the ADL, said Wright used his campaign email, joe@wrightforconstable.com, to sign up with the Oath Keepers. He said even if Wright has since left the organization, the fact that he joined is still cause for concern.

“There was something in that message that appealed to him,” Friedfeld said.

Precinct 4 includes parts of Frisco, McKinney, Celina and Prosper.

