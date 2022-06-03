Restoration will take time after man breaks into DMA and damages ancient works

Curators are still assessing the damage after a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and smashed several artworks.

The damaged works include three Greek pieces: a black figure kylix, black-figure amphora and a red-figure pyxis, all dating back to around 500 B.C. as well as a contemporary Caddo effigy bottle.

Courtesy / Dallas Museum of Art A black-figure panel amphora is another one of the ancient artworks damaged in the incident Wednesday night.

Agustín Arteaga, the museum's director, said conservators must study the objects to see what techniques are needed to reassemble them.

"There's some chance that most of these works could be restored, but we cannot definitely say that right now," Arteaga said.

If the pieces were completely ruined, the loss would be in the millions, but Arteaga didn't want to value the damage until they knew more about the possibilities of restoration.

Arteaga said the man broke into the DMA on Wednesday night and destroyed the four pieces. Security was promptly alerted and held the man before Dallas Police arrived.

"The good thing is that no one was hurt, the that the situation was controlled, that there was no further damage to all these objects, nothing was stolen," Arteaga said.

Arteaga said the museum remains open to the public and will be fully open within the next week while parts of the permanent collection galleries are closed due to an ongoing investigation.

