Restoration will take time after man breaks into DMA and damages ancient works

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
DMA_DamagedArt_1
Courtesy
/
Dallas Museum of Art
This black-figure kylix dating back to around 500 B.C. is one of the artworks damaged in the incident. Curators are still assessing the full cost of the damage.

Museum director says it's unknown how long the restoration process will take for the damaged works.

Curators are still assessing the damage after a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and smashed several artworks.

The damaged works include three Greek pieces: a black figure kylix, black-figure amphora and a red-figure pyxis, all dating back to around 500 B.C. as well as a contemporary Caddo effigy bottle.

DMA_DamagedArt_2
Courtesy
/
Dallas Museum of Art
A black-figure panel amphora is another one of the ancient artworks damaged in the incident Wednesday night.

Agustín Arteaga, the museum's director, said conservators must study the objects to see what techniques are needed to reassemble them.

"There's some chance that most of these works could be restored, but we cannot definitely say that right now," Arteaga said.

If the pieces were completely ruined, the loss would be in the millions, but Arteaga didn't want to value the damage until they knew more about the possibilities of restoration.

Arteaga said the man broke into the DMA on Wednesday night and destroyed the four pieces. Security was promptly alerted and held the man before Dallas Police arrived.

"The good thing is that no one was hurt, the that the situation was controlled, that there was no further damage to all these objects, nothing was stolen," Arteaga said.

Arteaga said the museum remains open to the public and will be fully open within the next week while parts of the permanent collection galleries are closed due to an ongoing investigation.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the breaking news reporter for KERA News.
