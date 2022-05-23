Colorful Fort Worth mural celebrates 60th anniversary of the Cliburn International Piano Competition

Mural artist DAAS – just one name – calls the work Chromesthesia. It’s a condition, DAAS said, “where some people - they see color when they hear a sound. You know, what a great way to take advantage of the vibrations that a piano makes, how strong they are, and how color can be generated from that in people's minds and visually.”

The 49-year-old DAAS, who says he legally changed his name some 30 years ago, has painted murals for 15 to 20 years because he likes the large scale.

He “enjoys the impact that it makes in the immediate environment,” as well as how the “scale can inspire people, can inspire children.”

"It’s just so enormous and it’s overwhelming, visually,” DAAS continued.

The mural features a brightly painted piano keyboard and the inside of a grand piano. It occupies a wall off Main Street between Vickery Boulevard and Daggett Avenue. The next Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, starts June 2nd , after being postponed because of the pandemic.