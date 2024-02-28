Live updates: A record-setting wildfire is burning through the Panhandle

Christian Rangel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Amarillo, told The Texas Newsroom that firefighters have a small window late Wednesday and Thursday to contain portions of the blazes as higher humidity and wet weather make their way into the area.

But, he warned, that won’t last too long.

“We’ve recovered with our relative humidity and winds have died down as well alongside these cooler temperatures,” he said. “But to speak to potential conditions later in the week, toward the weekend Saturday and Sunday, we might see fire weather conditions return.”

The immediate forecast includes some rain and the possibility of light snowfall on Thursday.

“This is definitely the window of time to do it. And this will be the easiest time that they’ll have for that,” Rangel said. “Ideally that precipitation should also help the firefighters reach containment. It’ll be gone by the end of Thursday; it moves out pretty quick and it won’t be a substantial amount.”

