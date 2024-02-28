LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: A record-setting wildfire is burning through the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday morning.
Some rain and light snowfall are in the forecast for fire-affected areas
Christian Rangel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Amarillo, told The Texas Newsroom that firefighters have a small window late Wednesday and Thursday to contain portions of the blazes as higher humidity and wet weather make their way into the area.
But, he warned, that won’t last too long.
“We’ve recovered with our relative humidity and winds have died down as well alongside these cooler temperatures,” he said. “But to speak to potential conditions later in the week, toward the weekend Saturday and Sunday, we might see fire weather conditions return.”
The immediate forecast includes some rain and the possibility of light snowfall on Thursday.
“This is definitely the window of time to do it. And this will be the easiest time that they’ll have for that,” Rangel said. “Ideally that precipitation should also help the firefighters reach containment. It’ll be gone by the end of Thursday; it moves out pretty quick and it won’t be a substantial amount.”
Texas issues a disaster declaration and resources in response to wildfires
The outbreak of wildfires in the Panhandle prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration Wednesday for 60 counties in the area. The state has also activated the Texas Department of Emergency Management to initiate increased firefighting response resources.
Abbott’s office announced the state was deploying additional resources to aid in the local response, including six air tankers that deploy water or fire-retardant materials to affected areas, search-and-rescue teams, additional fire engines and ambulances, veterinary support and animal supply points to provide shelter, food, water and medical care for livestock.
The Texas A&M Forest Service will also supply additional strike teams comprised of nearly 100 personnel and over 30 fire engines, Abbott said.
Abbott’s office added that the Biden administration also approved Texas’ request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant that will make the state eligible for a 75% reimbursement to cover costs associated with battling the Smokehouse Creek Fire and Windy Deuce Fire, which have consumed about 850,000 and 90,000 acres, respectively.