Denton County reports first neuroinvasive West Nile case, second total

Denton County Public Health on Thursday reported the first local human case of the neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus. The patient is a resident of The Colony.

DCPH will not release further personal information to protect patient confidentiality.

This is the second total human case in the county.

A Denton resident was diagnosed with the non-neuroinvasive form of the disease, the county reported on July 10.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on infected birds.

About 1 in 5 people infected will develop symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

In less than 1% of cases, people develop a deadly neuroinvasive form of the disease. About 10% of those who develop severe illness impacting the central nervous system die, according to the CDC.

“There are currently no vaccines or medicines to prevent West Nile Virus in people,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist, in a press release. “We encourage all community members to practice prevention to reduce their risk.”

The county recommends the following actions:



Avoiding outdoor activity at dusk and dawn.

Wearing long sleeves and pants.

Wearing insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Eliminating standing water on your property or in your neighborhood.

Using Bti Briquettes, known as mosquito dunks, in standing water that is too large to eliminate.

The county provides an interactive map of local mosquito traps where mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile virus.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

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