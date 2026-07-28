How social media and foot traffic are keeping a Denton candy shop in business

Scott Dalrymple owns the funky, nostalgic Atomic Candy on the Denton Square — the latest chapter in an unusual work life.

He started in the music business, playing keyboard in a band around Dallas. Then he ran an optical shop in Highland Park, which he said was far less fun than what he does now, selling novelties and jelly beans by the thousands.

Dalrymple bought Atomic Candy five years ago, and he said the location on the square is fundamental to his success. According to him, other candy stores in less visible spots don't last.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Customers browse various candies lining racks and shelves at Atomic Candy in Denton.

"Half the time they've come in here and said, 'Ooh, we want to do that,'" Dalrymple said. "And I'm like, well, take in why this works. It makes a big difference."

As part of our series about small businesses in North Texas, Mind Your Business, Dalrymple gave NTX Now host Miranda Suarez a tour of Atomic Candy. The store is decorated floor-to-ceiling with oddities and midcentury trinkets, some from the previous owner and some from Dalrymple's childhood.

Social media drives business

Dalrymple's college-age employees keep up with social media trends to figure out what items to stock.

"I'll tell you the thing that is just amazing to us, the squishy stuff called NeeDoh," he said. "We cannot keep it in the store. We've had it for years, but all of a sudden somebody on TikTok made a big deal out of it, and now we can't even order it."

Another example is Dubai chocolate, the viral pistachio-cream-filled treat that's still all over Atomic Candy's shelves.

Stocking for holidays

December is Atomic Candy's big season, when people come in for Christmas treats like ribbon candy, Dalrymple said. Denton has also made a big deal of billing itself as the local Halloweentown, helping business even more.

The selection process for holiday candy starts way in advance. Atomic Candy's distributor opens up a big store in their warehouse.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Owner Scott Dalrymple dispenses candy at Atomic Candy in Denton.

"We have to pick Christmas and Halloween candy in May," he said. "So, we keep records, look back, what sold, what didn't sell, and then try to guess what's going to sell the next time."

Sometimes, the picks are a hit, and sometimes they sit unsold, Dalrymple said.

He also cleared up a common question: People do not come buy their Halloween giveaway candy at Atomic. They prefer to buy that candy in bulk.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA A giant head adorns the front window of Atomic Candy in Denton.

The benefits of being your own boss

When asked why he likes running his own businesses, Dalrymple said he likes the freedom.

"I would watch my bosses and go, okay, if I ever own something, I'm not gonna do that," he said.

Miranda Suarez is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

