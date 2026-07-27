Denton County native Cooper Lutkenhaus wins 800-meter outdoor national title

Cooper Lutkenhaus continued an impressive start to his professional running career Sunday, when he won the men's 800-meter race at the U.S. track and field outdoor championships.

The 17-year-old Denton County native — who previously starred at Justin Northwest High — won the event with a time of 1:43.48, finishing just over a second ahead of the second-place finisher. Lutkenhaus was the youngest runner in the race by far with none of the other eight competitors younger than 21 years old, including three who are 25.

It's the first outdoor national title for Lutkenhaus, who has quickly established himself among the world's best runners after turning pro at 16.

Lutkenhaus won the 800-meter final at the World Indoor Championships in March with a time of 1:44.24, then followed that by taking gold in the 800 again at a pair of Diamond League races in Stockholm, Sweden, and Oslo, Norway, last month.

Lutkenhaus shined in his Diamond League debut on June 7 in Stockholm by defeating Canada's Marco Arop, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist, with a time of 1:42.70. Lutkenhaus one-upped that achievement just three days later in Oslo by knocking off Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyoni, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, with a personal-best time of 1:42.08.

The latter mark is the best outdoor 800-meter time in the world for 2026 and the third-fastest in American history, trailing only Bryce Hoppel (1:41.67) and Josh Hoey (1:42.01).

Lutkenhaus will have a chance to continue chasing those times going forward in a career that has already featured quite a bit of success.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

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