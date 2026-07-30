Denton City Council Member Jordan Villarreal resigning to focus on 'personal health'

Two months after he was elected, Denton City Council Member Jordan Villarreal announced Thursday that he will resign as the District 1 representative in an email to the mayor and city officials.

In the July 30 email, Villarreal said he is planning to step down Sept. 1 and was providing notice so that the city could hold a special election that coincides with the general election in November.

“At this time, I must step away from my duties to focus on my personal health,” Villarreal said in the email. “After careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of both my well-being and the continued effective representation of my constituents that I transition out of this role in an orderly manner.”

Kayla Herrod, the city’s interim director of marketing and communications, confirmed that the city had received Villarreal’s official resignation. Herrod said that the next step is for the council to hold a special-called meeting to fill Villarreal’s vacancy.

Whenever a vacancy on the council occurs, the vacant seat is filled by a special election, held on the first authorized uniform election date following the vacancy, according to the city’s code of ordinances.

“Those dates have not yet been confirmed,” Herrod said in an email on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Chris Watts has asked staff to schedule the special-called meeting for Aug. 5 to vote on acceptance of Villarreal’s resignation and to call the election in November to fill his seat.

“I enjoyed serving with council member Villarreal albeit for a short time,” Watts said in a statement Thursday. “I support Jordan for doing what he feels is best for his well being. I know from personal experience how difficult that can be. I wish him good health moving forward.”

Earlier this year, Villarreal joined two other candidates — Kris Cox and Michael Herron — seeking the District 1 seat to serve the remaining term after former Council Member Vicki Byrd stepped down to seek a Denton ISD school board seat.

Villarreal secured the District 1 seat in early May with 55.39% of the vote.

In his July 30 email, which was shared in a post on social media as well, Villarreal mentioned his accomplishments he was proud of over the last two months, including his effort to provide retired firefighters with a cost-of-living adjustment.

He also said he fought to ensure that neighborhoods “felt included and heard and worked to push back against gentrification and overdevelopment in order to preserve the character and accessibility of our community.”

“This decision has not come lightly,” Villarreal said in the email. “Serving the residents of Denton has been a profound honor, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and the opportunity to contribute to the growth and well-being of our community.”

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

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