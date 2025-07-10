How to talk to kids about the Texas Hill Country floods

As communities across Texas mourn the more than 100 people killed in last weekend’s flood, one Dallas child psychologist is offering insight into how families can help their children cope with the tragedy.

Among those killed in the floods were at least 36 children.

Stevie Puckett-Perez is a pediatric psychologist at Children’s Health. She said it’s important for families and kids to have a space to process their feelings.

“If parents or caregivers don’t open up the conversation then they’re left to suffer in silence and some of their worst feelings or worries are left brewing in there,” Puckett-Perez said. "We really need to, as the adults in their life, to support them in processing that.”

Puckett-Perez recommends clear communication with kids to discuss what happened.

She said the first thing parents should do is ask what the child knows, what they want to know, and how it makes them feel all the while making sure it’s age appropriate for them.

“That helps kids to regulate their nervous system and their emotions when their internal world is more upset,” she said.

She said parents should also look out for changes in their kids’ behavior, including eating or sleeping habits, mood or loss of interest.

From now until July 20 Children’s Health is offering free behavioral health consultations through the Children’s Health Virtual Visit app .

Richardson ISD told KERA it is “committed to providing grief and crisis support to all students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy” after it was confirmed a Lake Highlands Elementary student was among those killed in the flood.

Texas Christian University is also offering free trauma support to people affected by the floods, with a specific focus on kids.

Gillian Rodriguez, a grief counselor with the Texas Counseling Association in the Hill Country, said it’s common to feel helpless during events like this, but it’s important to acknowledge that feeling.

“Then the next thing that you can do after that is to identify an area where you can help and where that's requested,” she told the Texas Standard on Thursday.

Being there for people who were affected by the floods can be difficult, but she said the solution is simple.

“I think the idea of presence is really important instead of uninvited help,” she said. “If you're not sure if should I speak to this person, should I bring this up? Should I broach this? Simply just share presence with them and say, ‘Hey, you know what? I'm right here.’”

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .