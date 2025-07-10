TCU offers free trauma support for Central Texas flood victims

TCU is giving free access to a self-guided course for people affected by the Central Texas floods.

The Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) course is fully online and targeted toward helping kids who have experienced trauma, according to TCU’s website .

“The TCU community continues to hold all those impacted by the devastating Hill Country flood in prayer,” TCU said in a Facebook post . “As we consider the many ways to assist, the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development is offering free access to its Trust-Based Relational Intervention online course to individuals, families and organizations affected by this disaster.”

Samantha Dehner, a TBRI practitioner and TCU graduate, said TBRI doesn’t just help children who have been abused but who have faced any trauma like surviving a natural disaster.

Dehner said it’s great TCU is offering the service for free because TBRI is not as accessible as other treatments due to the cost.

“I'm really glad that they're creating some accessibility around TBRI so that people are able to get educated and be able to use these incredible approaches,” she said. “This is such a horrible disaster and it's still going on, so I'm glad that TCU is offering something to the public.”

The Central Texas flood that struck over the weekend has killed at least 120 people – 36 of which were children. Texas Search and Rescue assets and personnel have been deployed to assist in finding the 161 people who are still missing in Kerr County alone.

The Denton Fire Department joined efforts this week to assist Kerr County in rescuing victims of the flood by sending personnel and equipment to the area, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

Dylan Duke is KERA's summer 2025 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

