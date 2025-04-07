Major North Texas hospital system back in Blue Cross Blue Shield network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas will once again cover medical services through Southwestern Health Resources, one of North Texas’ largest health care networks.

The insurance provider dropped SWHR April 1 due to unsuccessful negotiations over reimbursement rates and other terms.

By Friday, the groups reached new agreements.

“The agreements protect your access to quality care offered by SWHR providers at fair prices,” the BCBSTX landing page about contract negotiations read.

The new contract applies retroactively to April 1. Claims processed out-of-network beginning April 1 will be reprocessed as in-network claims.

Systems through BCBSTX “may take several weeks to update,” which may incorrectly warn users that UTSW or Texas Health is still out of network, according to the SWHR website. Patients who found other providers during the lapse will be able to switch back to their preferred physicians “as soon as BCBSTX reloads providers into its system.”

“We are honored to continue caring for BCBSTX members as an in-network provider,” a SWHR spokesperson said in an email.

