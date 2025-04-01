Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas drops major North Texas hospital system from its network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas will no longer cover medical services through one of North Texas' largest health care networks, according to a statement from the insurance provider.

Contracts between BCBSTX and Southwestern Health Resources expired Wednesday after unsuccessful contract negotiations over reimbursement rates and other terms.

"We understand and are sensitive to the difficulties hospitals are facing with labor, supply and other cost pressures," an unnamed BCBSTX spokesperson wrote in a statement to KERA. "Unfortunately, we couldn't reach an agreement that protect the interests of our members and customers, who are facing those same pressures.

"We value SWHR's services and remain committed to reaching an agreement that appropriately balances the concern with affordability and access for our members."

Southwestern Health Resources includes Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern. The expired contract affects more than two dozen North Texas hospitals, as well as numerous surgery centers, behavioral health facilities and imaging facilities.

Representatives with Southwestern Health Resources did not immediately responded to emails from KERA News.

The networks impacted include: ParPlan, Blue Essentials, Blue Choice PPO, Medicaid, Blue Advantage HMO, Blue Cross Medicare Advantage (HMO) and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage (PPO). Doctors and hospitals with Southwestern Health Resources will remain in the MyBlue Health network.

Medicare Supplement and certain Medicare Advantage plans will not be affected by the change.

People who receive care at Southwestern Health Resources must find new providers if they wish to remain in network. The contract expiration may also affect people with other Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas will still cover emergency services in network for emergency treatments in the cases of life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

People with scheduled procedures at Southwestern Health Resources on or after April 1 should call the number on their member ID cards to ask about coverage.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas insures more than 10.4 million people across the state.

