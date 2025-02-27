North Texas public health officials prepare for possible measles spread

After receiving the state health alert about measles exposure in Central Texas, Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Jarod Rosson called the local health authority to discuss possible preparations for local cases.

That’s when his contact with the Texas Department of State Health Services told him a case had already been reported.

“He called me and said, ‘You have impeccable timing, Jarod,’” Rosson said.

The first case in Rockwall County, announced Wednesday, is not tied to the outbreak in West Texas and New Mexico that has resulted in at least 130 cases and one death.

State health officials told Rosson they believe the adult Rockwall County resident contracted the disease during a trip abroad and came into contact with few people while contagious.

“We’re in a little bit of a different boat than everyone else is right now because we actually know where [the case] came from and ours isn’t a community spread,” Rosson said.

A DSHS spokesperson added the person did not appear to visit public places while contagious.

Still, Rosson and public health officials across North Texas are monitoring cases locally and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Dr. William Brian Byrd, Tarrant County public health director, said the county will develop a written plan this week to address measles cases if they arise. That plan could include setting up vaccination sites.

“We think that there’s a moderate-to-high likelihood that we’ll have a case eventually here in Tarrant County, so we’re planning accordingly,” he said.

Steve Love, president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, said hospital providers are ready to handle the disease if cases spread in North Texas.

“We’re watching it. We’re monitoring it, and we’re going to do everything we can to help prevent it,” he said. “But vaccination would be the best way to prevent it.”



Vaccination rates in measles

Measles is highly contagious, but preventable through vaccination. One dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93% effective against measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Two doses are 97% effective.

Cases in West Texas began among unvaccinated Mennonite communities and spread across under-vaccinated communities in the region, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s these pockets of people who are not vaccinated that are really some of our biggest dangers now,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Just under 91% of Texas children born in 2020 have received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, according to data from the CDC.

Parents in Texas who do not want their children to be vaccinated can apply for what’s known as a conscientious exemption. The percentage of school-aged children with an exemption has more than doubled over the last decade, from 1.35% of children reporting an exemption in 2013-14 to 3.63% in 2023-24. In Rockwall County, the number of students with a conscientious exemption grew from 1.87% to 8.22% over the decade.

Huang said he has sent letters to area superintendents to promote vaccinations.

“We’re doing everything we can to educate and get people vaccinated, working with health care partners to be attuned to everything going on, to know the proper procedures,” he said.

In addition to recommending vaccination, Byrd said he also recommends people stay vigilant – especially if they’ve traveled to parts of the state where cases have been reported.

“We need to know as soon as we can whether or not we’re dealing with measles because it’s so contagious," he said. "It’s a serious disease."



What to know about vaccination, symptoms

The CDC recommends vaccination for children starting when they’re 12-15 months old. The second dose is recommended for children 4-6 years old, but children can receive the second dose as soon as 28 days after the first dose.

Adults who cannot prove they are immune to measles should get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Health care personnel, international travelers and students at colleges and universities should get two doses. Older adults should also consider getting a booster.

Women who can become pregnant should receive the vaccination at least one month before becoming pregnant. Breastfeeding women can receive the MMR vaccination.

Certain people should not get the MMR vaccine or consult with their doctors if they:

Have severe or life-threatening allergies

Are pregnant or believe they’re pregnant

Have a weakened immune system due to diseases or medical treatments

Have relatives who have had immune system problems

Have had a condition that makes them bruise or bleed easily

Have received other vaccinations in the past month

Are sick beyond a mild illness such as a cold

Have tuberculosis

Have recently received blood or other blood products

Symptoms of measles include:



Fever

Rash

Runny nose

Cough

Watery eyes

Complications can include diarrhea, pneumonia, ear infection, brain damage and death.

