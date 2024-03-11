More than 2,000 patients impacted by UT Southwestern Medical Center data breach

A data breach has compromised the information of more than 2,000 UT Southwestern Medical Center patients. The Texas Attorney General’s Office reported information about the breach on March 7.

Some of the information leaked includes addresses, medical status, health insurance and dates of birth.

The medical center has not yet notified patients who were impacted by the security issue.

It was also one of the hundreds of organizations impacted by the MOVEit cybersecurity attack last summer. MOVEit, a file transfer software used by hospitals, state departments and private companies, was hacked in May 2023.

KERA has reached out to UT Southwestern for comment.

This story will be updated.

