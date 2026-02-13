Texas AG Ken Paxton sues city of Dallas over 'insufficient' police funding

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the city of Dallas over alleged insufficient funding of the Dallas Police Department, which would violate a voter approved proposition.

Proposition U, passed by Dallas voters in November 2024, requires the city to spend no less than 50% of new, annual revenue to fund the police and fire pension.

But Paxton said in a statement that the city failed to properly calculate and allocate excess city revenue.

He alleges that, compared to fiscal year 2024–25, the city's projected excess revenue for fiscal year 2025–26 is approximately $220 million. However, the city council were told that there was $61 million in excess revenue.

“I filed this lawsuit to ensure that the City of Dallas fully funds law enforcement, upholds public safety, and is accountable to its constituents,” said Attorney General Paxton. “When voters demand more funding for law enforcement, local officials must immediately comply."

