Dallas City Council endorses lowering majority vote on DART board ahead of withdrawal elections

After months of negotiations between Dallas Area Rapid Transit and member cities, Dallas leaders voted to pull back the city’s voting share on the DART board ahead of this spring’s withdrawal elections.

The city council on Wednesday endorsed a new governance structure that would give it 45% of the board vote, down from the current 53%. Dallas representatives would hold seven board seats.

This proposal would ensure no city can hold a majority of the seats.

District 14 council member Paul Ridley said the new structure would reverse 40 years of Dallas having a majority vote on the DART board, but that it is a vital step for member cities.

“This is an important expression of Dallas's willingness to show that we are flexible, that we're willing to be collaborative with our neighboring cities in preserving the service area of DART at the 13 member cities, and hopefully, will encourage new cities to join DART in the future,” Ridley said.

Six cities are set to vote in May to possibly leave the agency over concerns with the agency’s governance and funding models.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Willis echoed Ridley’s comments, saying the council needs to be flexible especially when it comes to the board and inviting other member cities to join regional transit systems.

“You know, 50% is nice, it's a nice number, but holding fast to it, if it diminishes what that current 100% constitutes, that's not a win, that's a loss for regional transit,” Willis said.

But District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn said giving away the city’s majority vote does not promise improvements. She said Dallas’ negotiating strength would create a stronger regional system.

“We represent about 50 percent of the service area. We generate about 50 percent of the sales tax revenue for them, and our residents account for approximately 75 percent of ridership,” Mendelsohn said. “And today we're being asked to give up majority control, and in return we receive no structural reform at DART.”

DART meanwhile is putting forward its own solution to ward off elections in Addison, Farmers Branch, Highland Park, Irving, Plano and University Park. The Regional Transportation Committee will discuss the proposed agreement at its meeting Thursday.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.