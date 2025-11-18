© 2025 KERA News
Dallas Police Association President placed on leave amid internal investigation

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:09 AM CST
Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro addresses audience at press conference.
Priscilla Rice
/
KERA
Jaime Castro speaks at a news conference with city council members and the Black Police Officers Association.

Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro was placed on administrative leave from the department amid an internal affairs investigation, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

The DPA is the city's largest and oldest police union with Castro leading the union since 2024.

The nature of the investigation remains unknown.

“The Dallas Police Department expects every member of the organization to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability," read a statement from the department. "Any allegation of misconduct is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly and fairly."

Castro joined DPD in 1998 and most recently served as senior corporal working in the department’s alarm unit.

Prior to his election as president, Castro served on the union’s board starting in 2016.

The Dallas Police Association declined to comment.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
