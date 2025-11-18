Dallas Police Association President placed on leave amid internal investigation

Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro was placed on administrative leave from the department amid an internal affairs investigation, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

The DPA is the city's largest and oldest police union with Castro leading the union since 2024.

The nature of the investigation remains unknown.

“The Dallas Police Department expects every member of the organization to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability," read a statement from the department. "Any allegation of misconduct is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly and fairly."

Castro joined DPD in 1998 and most recently served as senior corporal working in the department’s alarm unit.

Prior to his election as president, Castro served on the union’s board starting in 2016.

The Dallas Police Association declined to comment.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.