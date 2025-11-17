West Dallas residents to weigh in on possible rezoning to limit industrial use

West Dallas residents will have a say on rezoning their neighborhood to limit industrial facilities at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing was prompted by West Dallas residents concerned about heavy industrial uses in the Singleton Boulevard and Westmoreland Road area.

A neighborhood group called Singleton United/Unidos has fought to shut down the nearly 80-year-old GAF shingle factory on 2600 Singleton Boulevard for the past five years. The factory is set to close in 2029, but residents want it closed sooner because of air pollution concerns.

The public hearing will focus on about 256 acres north of Singleton Boulevard, south of the Union Pacific Railway, west of Westmoreland Road and east of Borger Street and Burton Drive.

The area has been historically zoned for heavy industrial uses despite its proximity to neighborhoods where predominately Latino and Black residents live.

Authorized public hearings for rezoning the area will allow residents to say what they want — and don't want — to see in their neighborhood.

The meeting is open to the public and will start at 6 p.m., at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .