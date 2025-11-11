Dallas City Council to vote on restoring funding to Dallas Black Dance Theatre

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council will vote on restoring funding that was cut from Dallas Black Dance Theatre last December.

The dance company could receive $225,000 for cultural programming.

Last year, $248,000 in funding was cut in response to Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s settlement with the National Labor Relations Board. The agency found merit to dozens of unfair labor practice charges made against the company, including the firing of dancers due to union efforts.

Council member Paul Ridley said he’s in support of returning the funds contingent on the dance company’s commitment to making changes.

“I think that it's appropriate to start a grant for them again on the promise that they will follow through on the recommendations of the task force that looked at their governance and labor policies,” he said.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre did not respond to a request for an interview or comment.

In March, the dance company formed an advisory stakeholder task force to review the company’s policies, governance and engagement with employees. In September, the task force provided recommendations, which DBDT’s board of directors unanimously accepted.

The recommendations include finding a new executive director, setting term limits for board members, updating the employee handbook, social media and public relations policies, and increasing engagement with company alumni.

On Oct. 20, the City Council’s Quality of Life, Arts and Culture committee discussed concerns about holding Dallas Black Dance Theatre accountable to making changes. In the meeting, council member Gay Donnell Willis expressed concern about the transition of leadership in the organization.

“I think right now, the same leadership is in place and … the report says they’ll be undertaking a change after the first of the year. That’s still concerning. Having a more definitive plan around that would be helpful to me,” she said.

Lee McKinney, treasurer of DBDT’s board of directors, told council members the dance company is committed to making changes recommended by the task force.

“We have no desire to hold on to old things. We are excited about the recommendations that the task force has made. We are convicted that what they’ve said to us are things we need to do, and we are committed to making sure those things happen,” she said.

During the October meeting, McKinney also said the search for a new executive director to succeed Zenetta Drew, who has been in the position for nearly four decades, will begin in January and is expected to take two to three months. McKinney assured council members changes to leadership – including the executive director, board president and board members – would occur before the end of the season next May.

“We are willing to give progress reports, whatever is needed to get the community, the city and all the public aware that change is underway at Dallas Black Dance Theatre,” she said.

In a memorandum from DBDT’s board of directors to the city council, the dance company noted other changes being made at DBDT including: replacing board President Georgia Scaife on Jan. 1, establishing term limits for the board of directors, and updating bylaws and the employee handbook.

In the future, Ridley said the City Council can use the renewal of funding to hold the company accountable.

“We can look at their progress, the initiation of the reforms that the task force recommended,” he said. “And if they backslide, then we can factor that into our decision on next year's allocation.”

