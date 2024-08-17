‘Such an injustice’: Protesters decry firing of Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers

“Firing dancers? Not the answer” and “union busting is disgusting!” rang out from nearly 200 protesters marching in front of Dallas Black Dance Theatre on Saturday afternoon.

The rally, led by the national labor union American Guild of Musical Artists, was in protest of auditions taking place at the dance company to replace main company dancers who were fired last week .

There are conflicting narratives about what led to the firings. AGMA, which represents the fired dancers, says it’s a response to dancers’ union efforts. DBDT says the firings are due to an Instagram reel by the dancers that violated company policies.

All of this comes after dancers voted to unionize in May. AGMA filed unfair labor practice charges against DBDT in June and early August, claiming issues such as a retaliatory discharge and restrictive employee policies.

Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News Signs that say "Dallas Black, BRING THEM BACK!" were held up by protesters during the rally on Saturday.

Protesters on Saturday included community members, local and state officials and members of other unions such as Actors’ Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and the Dallas AFL-CIO.

Griff Braun, national organizing director of AGMA, said there was a strong turnout for the rally and that it’s the first step in what “may be a long fight.”

“We’re here to let the management of Dallas Black Dance Theatre know that they need to bring their artists back and sit down and negotiate a contract with us,” he said.

James Fuller, a spokesperson for DBDT, described the rally as “shenanigans and bullying.” He said DBDT is ready to meet with the union and work out an agreement.

“We respect the union’s right to file a grievance. They have done that. Now, it’s going to go through a process through the NLRB and we’re ready and prepared to defend our decisions. If we find that through a third party that we’re wrong in our decision-making, of course there will be a remedy for that. But we believe we made the right decision for this company, the mission we have here and the brand we represent.”

Fuller said the decision to fire dancers was “a very difficult challenge.”

“We went through a very formal process. The board was involved and it was very, very difficult and heartbreaking but the violations they committed in that video were significant,” he said.

Fuller said DBDT is looking forward to their next season. He said 15 dancers were auditioning inside Dallas Black Dance Theatre as the rally took place and 10 other dancers sent in video auditions.

A number of elected officials showed their support for the fired Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers. Texas Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas, and Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley spoke at the rally on Saturday.

“We believe in Dallas in justice. We believe in Dallas in fair wages and fair working conditions. We believe in Dallas that it is immoral to try and break a union,” Bryant said to the crowd.

Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News Union members, elected officials and allies from the community rally outside of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

Nile Ruff, one of the fired DBDT dancers, said in a speech addressing protesters “Dallas Black, listen to us. You need us!”

“I would love the opportunity to continue the legacy that Dallas Black Dance is. …We want to bring a voice to people whose voices aren’t always heard,” she said.

Horace Alexander Blake, 73, drove from around the Denton County area to show his support for the dancers. He’s a part of the Alliance for Retired Americans and has long enjoyed Dallas Black Dance Theatre performances.

“Sometimes we kind of ignore the people we don’t often think about like entertainers. But they’re a really important part of our economy. They bring dollars in and they deserve good opportunities.”

Brinda Gurumoorthy, 28, is a member of Democratic Socialists of America and Alliance/AFT, a union that represents Dallas ISD teachers. While sweating in the heat, she said she doesn’t understand why Dallas Black Dance Theatre didn’t think firing their dancers would “backfire tremendously.”

“I guess they thought they could get away with it, but I think it’s pretty clear there’s a lot of community support for the dancers and it’s not that easy to skirt labor law just because we’re in Texas,” she said.

Other members of the community who showed up have close ties to the fired DBDT dancers. Laketress Jones, 31, goes to church with Sierra Noelle Jones and has taken dance classes from Micah Isaiah. Both Isaiah and Jones were fired last week.

“We want to make sure that this situation is rectified and they are supported in everything they do,” Jones said. “This feels like such an injustice on all of us. We feel it all the way through from the church to those that just support and enjoy the arts.”

Derick McKoy, Jr., one of the fired dancers, closed out the speeches at the rally saying the dancers will continue to fight back against unjust treatment.

“We are fighting, not just for the artists in Texas, but for the artists all around the world who just want to protect their rights to have a voice in their workplace and to advocate for better working conditions,” he said.

