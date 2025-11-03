Dallas Black Dance Theatre announces artistic director Richard A. Freeman Jr.

Richard A. Freeman Jr. is now the artistic director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre following two seasons as the interim leader.

Freeman started in his new role as artistic director on Oct. 24. The former DBDT dancer said in a news release that it’s an honor to assume the director role.

"This company has a unique power to move, inspire, and unite communities through dance. I look forward to working with our talented dancers, staff, and board to create unforgettable artistic experiences and to nurture the next generation of dance artists,” he said.

Heidi K. Murray, a member of DBDT’s board of directors, said in a news release that Freeman has been an integral part of DBDT for many years. Freeman has long worked at DBDT, including as a lead dancer, resident choreographer, artistic assistant for DBDT: Encore!, booking assistant and artistic project coordinator.

Murray said Freeman’s leadership in the interim role made him a clear choice for artistic director.

"His dedication to artistic excellence, his deep understanding of our mission, and his vision for the future of contemporary modern dance make him the ideal person to lead DBDT into this exciting new chapter,” she said.

The news comes amid significant staffing changes at DBDT, including the announcement that executive director Zenetta Drew will retire, in response to recommendations issued by an advisory stakeholder task force. The task force was asked to review the company’s policies and governance following DBDT’s $560,000 settlement with the National Labor Relations Board and the loss of $248,000 in city funding due to labor violations at the company last year.

In November, the NLRB found merit to dozens of unfair labor practice charges against the dance company. Those include the firing of 10 dancers due to union efforts, cutting off teaching opportunities through the company’s student academy, and dance company communication that threatened, restrained or coerced the dancers as they tried to unionize, according to a complaint from the NLRB .

Ann M. Williams, the founder of DBDT, said in a news release that Freeman embodies everything the company stands for: artistry, excellence and uplifting the community through dance.

"I have had the privilege of watching him grow from a gifted dancer into an inspiring leader and visionary artist. His dedication to preserving our legacy while boldly charting new artistic territory gives me tremendous confidence in DBDT's future. Richard understands what it means to carry this company forward, and I could not be more proud to see him step into this role,” she said.

Freeman, a native of Washington, D.C., started dancing with the District of Columbia Youth Ensemble and the Washington Ballet. He attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Virginia Commonwealth University. Previously, he performed with Elisa Monte Dance, DBDT, Arts Unlimited and the Houston Grand Opera.

Freeman has created works for the Texas Ballet Theater School, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Texas Christian University and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.