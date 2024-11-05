NLRB issues complaint against Dallas Black Dance Theatre, sets court date

The monthslong saga behind labor disputes at Dallas Black Dance Theatre has taken another turn after the National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against the dance company on Friday.

Earlier this year, 10 dancers were fired from the company after unionizing with the American Guild of Musical Artists. The union filed unfair labor practice charges against the dance company in June and August, which the NLRB has been investigating.

The complaint means the NLRB found merit to dozens of unfair labor practice charges against the dance company. Those include the firing of 10 dancers due to union efforts, cutting off teaching opportunities through Dallas Black’s student academy, and dance company communication that threatened, restrained or coerced the dancers as they tried to unionize, according to the complaint.

The dance company acknowledged it received the NLRB’s complaint but declined to comment.

Grant Hayden, a professor at SMU who teaches labor law and corporate governance, said the NLRB has a “very strong case” that puts greater pressure on the dance company to reach a settlement.

“You can tell from this complaint that the board thinks there have been just an overwhelming number of unfair labor practice charges, including the most serious ones, which is discharging people for voting in favor of a union,” he said.

Union representatives and the dance company met last Tuesday to discuss a settlement. But Griff Braun, national organizing director of the union, said the issuing of the complaint shows the NLRB did not find those talks progressed enough.

“My understanding is that a settlement could still be reached, but that the labor board felt like they needed to just move the process forward because they were not satisfied, at least at this point, with what they were hearing,” he said.

The dance company has until Nov. 15 to respond to the complaint. If a settlement is not reached in the next few weeks, the dance company will be forced to go to trial in Fort Worth on Dec. 9.

The NLRB complaint also outlines unlawful handbook policies made by the company, such as controlling negative comments about the company to the public, requiring dancers to only communicate to staff about personal grievances, and restrictions on cellphone usage and the use of branding materials.

“Employers can't have work rules that have a tendency to chill their employees from exercising their [right to unionize],” Hayden said. That includes “their ability to talk to each other about wages, hours, terms, or conditions of employment.”

In the complaint, the NLRB calls for the dance company to reinstate the dancers and provide them with back pay. It also goes a step further and urges the dance company to issue letters of apology to the fired dancers, enforce mandatory training for all supervisors and notify other employees at the company that they may be eligible for remedies if they faced discipline under unlawful work rules.

The board is also calling for the dance company to compensate dancers for former and future damages that may have been caused by their firing or actions taken against them by the dance company. For instance, if one of the fired dancers’ cars was repossessed or they lost their apartment due to their inability to pay their bills, the dance company could be held responsible.

In a separate move, the Fort Worth regional office of the NLRB recommended pursuing a temporary injunction against the dance company. If granted, the court order would prevent ongoing harm from unfair labor practices while the NLRB reviews a case.

On Oct. 23, the Dallas City Council paused roughly $248,000 in funding to the dance company. In the meeting, council members expressed their interest in waiting for a decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

Braun said he would like to see the council use its power to encourage the dance company to restructure and reinstate dancers.

He said he wants to see Dallas Black Dance Theatre address “all the things that the labor board is calling for, but also take a kind of broader look at the workplace culture of this company and try to make sure that that is remedied as well.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

