Dallas Black Dance Theatre works to settle with NLRB, fired dancers could be reinstated

Dallas Black Dance Theatre said it is working on a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board and the American Guild of Musical Artists, the labor union representing 10 dancers who were fired earlier this year.

Georgia Scaife, the president of the dance company’s board, said Dallas Black is discussing reinstatement of the fired dancers and backpay as part of the settlement.

“DBDT takes seriously its obligation to ensure the organization operates in a transparent and equitable manner. We welcome the opportunity to resolve the labor charges, to improve, and to continue serving the Dallas community.”

The news comes after the NLRB notified the dance company they would move forward with a complaint unless Dallas Black settled. The NLRB has been investigating charges filed in June and August by the union.

Kayla Blado, a spokesperson with the National Labor Relations Board, confirmed the agency’s Fort Worth office found merit in the charges against the dance company.

She said in an email the office found “that Dallas Black Dance Theatre, among other things, unlawfully retaliated against employees for their union activities and that the employer threatened, restrained and coerced employees, and discharged an employee for union activities.”

Martha Kinsella, legal counsel for the union, said the move affirms their work.

“AGMA certainly felt that it was a tremendous vindication of everything that we've been saying and the stories the dancers have been telling,” she said. “That the region found merit to the allegations and that they want to pursue a complaint absent settlement, and that the regional office has recommended that the agency pursue emergency relief in federal district court.”

The Dallas City Council is also concerned about actions at the dance company. On Oct. 23, the council temporarily paused over $240,000 in funding to Dallas Black.

In a separate move, the Fort Worth regional office of the NLRB recommended pursuing a temporary injunction against the dance company. If granted, the court order prevents ongoing harm from unfair labor practices while the NLRB reviews a case.

The NLRB will continue to work with the dance company and the union to reach a settlement agreement in the coming weeks.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.