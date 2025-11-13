Will a change to Dallas election dates improve voter turnout? Supporters of the move hope so

City elections in Dallas will move from May to November on odd-numbered years after a city council vote Wednesday — a move that supporters hope will increase voter turnout.

The unanimous vote came after a ballot measure last year approved by a majority of Dallas voters in support of the change.

“The people voted and asked you to change it,” David de la Fuente, who served on the Charter Review Commission, told council members Wednesday. “I have no doubt you will listen to the hundreds of thousands of city voters who said, ‘yes, let's do better.’”

Plans to move municipal elections began in 2023 during Charter Review Commission discussions. The proposal focused on three goals: increase voter turnout, reduce voter fatigue, and save money.

While the latest November voter turnout for Dallas was slightly higher than election officials expected, the city typically sees turnout less than 10% for May elections. The move is also expected to lower voter fatigue by providing more voting hours and locations on the same November dates.

The previous May elections cost Dallas taxpayers more than $1 million. Moving to November is projected to cut that number in half, by having the county cover close to 65% of the cost.

The change was approved by more than 65% of Dallas voters in 2024. The Texas Legislature also passed Senate Bill 1494 earlier this year with bipartisan support, changing Texas law by allowing cities like Dallas to move their elections and clearing the way for Wednesday’s council vote.

Before the vote several council members voiced concerns for the upcoming shift — mainly that a change to elections could lead to termed-out council members operating in a holdover position until their successor is elected.

These holdovers would be appointing positions that control key services and development roles in the city, Council member Cara Mendelsohn pointed out. She added that those holdovers would be tasked with approving the budget for the fiscal year.

“Our budget is debated and voted on in August and September,” Mendelsohn said. “And so what you're asking to have happen is for termed-out council members in their final moments to decide a budget for a year that will continue without them.”

Still, the city council was overwhelmingly supportive, even as they acknowledged the possible issues it could cause in the short term.

“We can work these issues out. They do not pose a long-term barrier,” said Council member Kathy Stewart. “Ultimately, this is about strengthening local government. Increasing voter turnout is a good thing and a practical step towards making sure more Dallas residents are heard.”

Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

