Eddie García vows to strengthen public trust, crack down on crime as Fort Worth police chief

Eddie García wants to be a police chief who strengthens public trust and builds bridges between law enforcement and communities of color, all while cracking down on crime.

He’s already done that as Dallas’ police chief, García said, and now, he’s eager to do so in Fort Worth.

García, 54, vowed to lead with compassion, integrity and accountability as he gave his first public remarks since being named the city’s next police chief.

“You will be treated with dignity and respect by your police department,” García told the public during a news conference Friday morning. “We will work to earn and maintain your trust every single day.”

García, born in Puerto Rico and fluent in Spanish, will be Fort Worth’s 28th police chief. He starts the job Sept. 22.

His racial identity is beneficial to his role as police chief, García said, particularly in a city such as Fort Worth with its large Latino community. Fort Worth’s population of one million residents is 63% people of color and 35% of those are Hispanic, according to 2025 census estimates.

After moving from Puerto Rico to California as a child, García said, he had to learn to speak and write in English. He grew up in a multigenerational household with a single mother and “dealt with a lot, a lot of issues” that immigrants face.

“Aside from the fact that Puerto Rico’s part of the United States, I grew up like a lot of our immigrant communities,” García said. “That’s molded me to be the chief I am because, as a chief, I want people around the table that have different perspectives in life.”

That relatability will help guide how García approaches building relationships across the city. He said he looks forward to hosting community meetings in English in one part of Fort Worth before “shooting across town and doing that same community meeting in Spanish.”

When asked how he envisions the Fort Worth Police Department’s role in enforcing federal immigration orders, García said, “Regardless of immigration status, we go after the criminal act.” He noted that his soon-to-be department has no authority over what happens to undocumented immigrants who are lawfully arrested for a crime.

Fort Worth police book arrestees into the Tarrant County Jail, which screens inmates’ immigration statuses and flags undocumented immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump’s administration has increased daily arrests and deportations after the president promised to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history. City officials told the Fort Worth Report earlier this month they have no immediate plans to formally collaborate with ICE, but neighboring Keller recently opted into such an agreement.

Garíca said his own conversations with ICE officials showed the entity’s focus is on detaining undocumented immigrants who are violent criminals. Municipal police are obligated by state law to assist in responding to violent crime, he said, so his advice to immigrant communities is simple.

“Don’t become a priority, and keep living your lives,” he said. “Don’t commit a crime, and you more than likely will not be a priority.”

García said he plans to “be present” by attending community meetings, knocking doors to meet residents, frequenting neighborhood shopping centers and meeting the Fort Worth residents where they’re at. That way, he’ll learn the different dynamics, wants and needs of various communities, he said.

“It’s really just not nuclear physics. It’s just roll up your sleeves and get out there,” he said.

He said he’s open to the possibility of creating a citizen-led police oversight board — something communities of color have long asked for but council members voted down in 2022. He said he plans to speak with Bonycle Sokunbi, director of the city-staffed Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, to get her feedback before issuing his own opinion.

However, he emphasized that he has worked with such a board throughout his police career and sees oversight and accountability as essential.

His compassion- and accountability-driven approach shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness, García said during the news conference. He promised to bolster the police department’s ranks and pursue criminals “relentlessly.”

“We will defend our community, and all criminals will have every reason to fear this police department,” he said.

García is currently an assistant city manager overseeing public safety in Austin, where he worked for about nine months. Before that, he served as Dallas Police chief for about three and a half years. He began his career in law enforcement with the San Jose Police Department in California, where he held multiple positions including chief.

City Manager Jay Chapa said his decision to hire García was “to lean in on Eddie’s proven success” leading two major U.S. cities.

“He has a track record of building trusted officers, boosting employee morale and connecting with the residents of diverse communities,” Chapa said. “Eddie brings a full package of what we want to see in the next chief.”

García takes over the city’s top law enforcement post from interim Chief Robert Alldredge, who has led the department since Chief Neil Noakes’ retirement in May. Alldredge was a finalist for the role along with former Dallas Police Deputy Chief Vernon Hale and Emada Tingirides of the Los Angeles Police Department, who withdrew her candidacy after receiving a promotion in her hometown.

Government accountability reporter Drew Shaw contributed reporting.

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

