Fair Park secures $3M in state funding for planned Community Park

Fair Park has received an additional $3 million to help construct its planned Community Park in South Dallas, city and state officials announced in a press conference Friday.

North Texas state lawmakers Rep. Venton Jones and Sen. Royce West helped secure the funding during this year’s legislative session.

The park, spanning more than 10 acres, has been promised to the South Dallas community for over 50 years, but progress has been delayed and deferred over the decades.

"This isn't just about a park, this is about equity,” City Council member Adam Bazaldua said. “This is about honoring the needs and the vision of the people who live here in South Dallas."

Construction is expected to break ground in August 2026 and take roughly 18 months to complete, Bazaldua said.

Jason Brown is the Community Park Project Chair and Fair Park Board Vice Chair. A fifth-generation resident of South Dallas, Brown said he and his family have seen the changes the area has undergone over the years and emphasized the impact of the project on the community.

“This park is more than just a green space,” Brown said. “It's a symbol of resilience, equity, and what South Dallas deserves.”

The Fair Park Community Park is estimated to cost $39.1 million -- $30 million of which has been raised, including a $8.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service. The city still needs about $6 million to fulfill the project’s costs.

Friday’s announcement came shortly after the city announced its ending its contract with Fair Park First and its subcontractor Oak View Group, which have overseen programming, operations and maintenance of Fair Park since 2019.

The termination of the agreement is effective in 90 days.

The two groups had been under scrutiny by city officials after an independent audit revealed last fall that over $5 million of restricted donor funds were misallocated for park operations.

Bazaldua assured media during Friday’s press conference the contract’s termination won’t affect the city’s plans for Community Park.

“I think it gives us an opportunity for a reset and a brighter future ahead,” Bazaldua said.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.