New Texas property law targets EPIC City development, takes effect ‘immediately’

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill challenging the legal framework of a proposed North Texas development known as EPIC City.

House Bill 4211 requires business entities entering into a residential arrangement to disclose to anyone buying a piece of land that they are investing into the interest of the business rather than the property.

On social media last week Abbott said he had signed a bill that would “crack down” on developments like EPIC City.

While Abbott’s post did not specify which bill, a spokesperson for the governor confirmed to KERA News he was referring to HB 4211.

“Governor Abbott was clear that EPIC City has serious legal issues and is not allowed to begin construction,” press secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. “He was proud to sign HB 4211 to ensure developments like EPIC City are unable to impose Sharia law in Texas or create ‘no go zones’ by selling or renting land only to individuals who subscribe to a developer's religious preference. Texas will continue to defend our communities from any threats posed by EPIC City or other entities seeking to create a discriminatory or illegal compound.”

The law took effect immediately.

EPIC City is a planned 402-acre development proposed by the East Plano Islamic Center. It would be in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine, and would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

Erin Ragsdale, a representative for EPIC City’s corporate entity Community Capital Partners, said in an email to KERA News Wednesday the group fully supports the bill, and the development would not violate the new law.

“This bill does not change any aspect of CCP's business structure, future sales processes, or investor rights,” Ragsdale said. “In fact, we requested a meeting with Representative Candy Noble, the bill's author, on March 13th to share our support, present our proposed real estate development project and answer any questions she may have. While we were unable to meet with her during the legislative session, we would still welcome the opportunity to do so."

Noble previously said during a Texas House committee hearing the bill is meant to protect investors buying ownership interests in a development.

“No matter what the business arrangement is, we need to have a resolution allowed under law,” Lucas told lawmakers.

HB 4211 also states businesses would not be allowed to use religious organization exemptions in state law.

This isn’t the first time EPIC City has been in the middle of scrutiny from state officials. The development has faced backlash by the public and online this year and has been hit with at least five state investigations and one federal investigation.

The state’s probes are looking into claims the project could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, along with allegations of potential financial harm to investors, potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws, and operating illegal funeral services.

Abbott also launched a criminal investigation into the project. It’s unclear what criminal statutes Abbott alleges EPIC or the project developers may have violated.

The Department of Justice launched a federal probe in May after U.S. Sen. John Cornyn shared concerns about religious discrimination and Sharia law, which forms parts of Islamic traditions. The DOJ dropped that investigation earlier this month.

Ragsdale in the past has said anyone is welcome in EPIC City and that it’s not exclusive to the Muslim community — a message the group has been emphasizing for months.

“Anybody who wants to buy a piece of land in this proposed masterplan community can buy one,” Ragsdale said. “To build a house, to open a business, to build a school, to build a church, it is open to everyone, and their vision is to build an inclusive community for everyone.”

If the project goes through, it will take at least another decade to complete.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

