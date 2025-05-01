All UT Dallas international student visas reinstated

All international students at the University of Texas at Dallas whose visas were revoked last month have had their statuses restored, the school said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the university said the UTD International Students and Scholars Office confirmed the students had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System status restored.

“We have alerted affected students and will continue to communicate with them as needed,” the spokesperson said in an email.

There are still no details as to who was affected or why their credentials had been terminated. The university has not said how many students were impacted.

They had been among the hundreds of Texas students – and thousands nationally – to lose their visa status amid a federal crackdown targeting people who may have participated in last year’s on-campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

But many of those revocations have been reversed since a a U.S. Justice Department lawyer last Friday said immigration officials had begun work on a new system for reviewing and terminating student visas. The attorney for international students said until the process was complete, the U.S. State Department and the Department of Homeland Security would not make additional changes or further revocations.

Liz Scruggs, a spokeswoman for Dallas College, said all 34 international students there who had lost their visas have had their credentials restored.

“All 34 students remain enrolled and we are committed to supporting them as they continue their academic journey here at Dallas College,” she said in an email Wednesday.

Recently the University of North Texas and UT Arlington confirmed all affected students have had their visas restored.

